Project Manager Agile SDLC – KwaZulu-Natal Durban Region

Project Management & Governance
- Review project complexity and scope to enable effective project approval and prioritization
- Create and maintain an internal or external stakeholder register and communication plan to ensure all project stakeholders are informed of relevant project information.
- Facilitate all project engagements to ensure the relevant stakeholders are informed and aligned on project information.
- Setup and maintain project governance and management templates to ensure alignment between project stakeholders and the availability of project management data.
- Develop and communicates a project schedule with dependencies, tasks, and milestones to create clarity on roles and responsibilities and project timelines.
- Initiate all contract management and procurement processes to ensure compliance with the relevant procurement & finance processes & governance
- Receive, identify, record and communicate all project risks, issues and dependencies and ensure appropriate preventative, corrective or mitigating actions are identified and included in project planning and governance documentation to ensure the impact on project delivery is minimised.
- Communicate changes to roadmaps and schedules with impact on delivery to relevant stakeholders to manage expectations.
- Monitor and track the project team’s time logging to ensure time is logged correct for accurate billing and costing.
- Track the on-time completion of tasks, manage risks and issues and communicate with relevant stakeholders on project status to ensure the effective monitoring and control of projects.
- Manage project change requests and adjust project plans and governance documents accordingly to ensure the impact of changes are understood, communicated and agreed to by stakeholders.
- Perform post deployment activities to enable successful delivery into production environments.
- Complete project closure activities and facilitate lessons learnt sessions to Identify and recommend project management improvement opportunitiesKnowledge, Practices and Continuous Improvement
- Reviews performance measures relevant to own work to suggest improvement and personal development opportunities
- Reports issues and risks identified when following project management practices (processes, tools, methods, standards) to support continuous improvement.
Desired Skills:
- SDLC
- Project Manager