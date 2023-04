Project Manager – Gauteng Centurion

Our client, one of the largest coal mines in South Africa is currently searching for an experienced Project Manager to join their team.

Minimum Requirements:

Bachelor of Engineering (Civil or Electrical) degree

8 years relevant experience in managing multi-billion-rand construction and mining MEGA Projects

please note that only short-listed candidates will be contacted

Desired Skills:

Project Manager

Contruction

Mining

Learn more/Apply for this position