REACT NATIVE DEVELOPER at Perceptive Personnel – Gauteng Pretoria North

- Perform development tasks as dictated through JIRA workflow following a Scrum approach to development
- Self-Review of code on Gitlab Merge Requests
- Code Review of team member’s Gitlab Merge Requests
- Gitlab Pipeline Developments and Automation
- Implementation of Integration tests, and continuous focus on security and performance of the system
- Training and Knowledge Sharing of Know How to junior developer team members
- Fault finding and Bug Fixes using tools like Bugsnag, PagerDuty and Checkley
- Production Support
Working with the following tools:
- Git
- React Native (Expo)
- React working knowledge (preferred)
- Android experience (preferred)
- iOS experience (preferred)
- App Store submission experience (preferred)
- SQL access to debug
- OpenAPI client experience (preferred)
- Cloud provider experience (Azure / AWS preferred)
- Data Science on device interest
- JIRA experience (preferred)
Desired Skills:
- react native
- GIT
- Android Development
- ios
- Development iOS
- Jira
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
A Fast growing projects team is looking for someone who will join them alongside a team of industrial engineers in rolling out an exciting software product internationally. This person will be an integral part of development looking after a new mobile application to ensure the React Native app is ported to iOS successfully, and promoted to the App stores on both Android and iOS.