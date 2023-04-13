REACT NATIVE DEVELOPER at Perceptive Personnel – Gauteng Pretoria North

Apr 13, 2023

  • Perform development tasks as dictated through JIRA workflow following a Scrum approach to development
  • Self-Review of code on Gitlab Merge Requests
  • Code Review of team member’s Gitlab Merge Requests
  • Gitlab Pipeline Developments and Automation
  • Implementation of Integration tests, and continuous focus on security and performance of the system
  • Training and Knowledge Sharing of Know How to junior developer team members
  • Fault finding and Bug Fixes using tools like Bugsnag, PagerDuty and Checkley
  • Production Support

Working with the following tools:

  • Git
  • React Native (Expo)
  • React working knowledge (preferred)
  • Android experience (preferred)
  • iOS experience (preferred)
  • App Store submission experience (preferred)
  • SQL access to debug
  • OpenAPI client experience (preferred)
  • Cloud provider experience (Azure / AWS preferred)
  • Data Science on device interest
  • JIRA experience (preferred)

Desired Skills:

  • react native
  • GIT
  • Android Development
  • ios
  • Development iOS
  • Jira

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

A Fast growing projects team is looking for someone who will join them alongside a team of industrial engineers in rolling out an exciting software product internationally. This person will be an integral part of development looking after a new mobile application to ensure the React Native app is ported to iOS successfully, and promoted to the App stores on both Android and iOS.

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *