REACT NATIVE DEVELOPER at Perceptive Personnel

Perform development tasks as dictated through JIRA workflow following a Scrum approach to development

Self-Review of code on Gitlab Merge Requests

Code Review of team member’s Gitlab Merge Requests

Gitlab Pipeline Developments and Automation

Implementation of Integration tests, and continuous focus on security and performance of the system

Training and Knowledge Sharing of Know How to junior developer team members

Fault finding and Bug Fixes using tools like Bugsnag, PagerDuty and Checkley

Production Support

Working with the following tools:

Git

React Native (Expo)

React working knowledge (preferred)

Android experience (preferred)

iOS experience (preferred)

App Store submission experience (preferred)

SQL access to debug

OpenAPI client experience (preferred)

Cloud provider experience (Azure / AWS preferred)

Data Science on device interest

JIRA experience (preferred)

Desired Skills:

react native

GIT

Android Development

ios

Development iOS

Jira

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

A Fast growing projects team is looking for someone who will join them alongside a team of industrial engineers in rolling out an exciting software product internationally. This person will be an integral part of development looking after a new mobile application to ensure the React Native app is ported to iOS successfully, and promoted to the App stores on both Android and iOS.

