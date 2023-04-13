Revenue Assurance and Data Specialist – Western Cape Oakdale

Our Client, a Leader in Smart Technology innovation, specializing in delivering innovative solutions to the electricity, gas and water sectors of South Africa, Is looking for a Meticulous and accurate Data Specialist who will be responsible for organizing data related to sales, revenue, market research, logistics, consumer purchase patterns, and other behaviours. They will utilize technical expertise to ensure data is accurate and high-quality. Data is then analysed and presented in a way that assists the business in making optimal strategic and operational decisions in the Western Cape.

Location: Cape town

Requirements and skills:

Relevant tertiary diploma or degree in Statistics, Computer Science, Data Science, BCom IT, Engineering

Post Graduate relevant Data Science qualification will be an added advantage.

Experience with GIS data handing, representation and mapping tools would be and added advantage.

At least 3 to 5 years industry experience

Strong mathematical skills to help collect, measure, organize and analyse data

Knowledge of programming languages like SQL, Oracle, R, MATLAB, and Python

Technical proficiency in database design development, data models, techniques for data mining, and segmentation.

Experience in handling reporting packages like Business Objects, programming (Javascript, XML, or ETL frameworks), databases, Microsoft Power BI etc

Proficiency in statistics and statistical packages like Excel, SPSS, SAS to be used for data set analysing.

Adept at using data processing platforms like Hadoop and Apache Spark

Knowledge of data visualization software like Tableau, Qlik

Knowledge of how to create and apply the most accurate algorithms to datasets in order to find solutions.

Problem-solving skills

Accuracy and attention to detail

Adept at queries, writing reports, and making presentations.

Team-working skills

Verbal and Written communication skills

Proven working experience in data analysis.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Using automated tools to extract data from primary and secondary sources

Removing corrupted data and fixing coding errors and related problems

Developing and maintaining databases, and data systems – reorganizing data in a readable format

Performing analysis to assess the quality and meaning of data

Filter Data by reviewing reports and performance indicators to identify and correct discrepancies.

Using statistical tools to identify, analyze, and interpret patterns and trends in complex data sets that could be helpful for the diagnosis and prediction.

Assigning numerical value to essential business functions so that business performance can be assessed and compared over periods of time.

Analysing local, national, and global trends that impact both the organization and the industry

Preparing reports for the management stating trends, patterns, and predictions using relevant data

Working with programmers, engineers, and management heads to identify process improvement opportunities, propose system modifications, and devise data governance strategies.

Preparing final analysis reports for the stakeholders to understand the data-analysis steps, enabling them to take important decisions based on various facts and trends.

Desired Skills:

Databases

Javascript

Data Science

Mathamatics

Learn more/Apply for this position