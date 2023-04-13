SAP Administrator – Western Cape Cape Town Region

The SAP HANA DBA is expected to administer, monitor, and troubleshoot all components of the SAP HANA Platform including the core database as well as the additional components and functionality. The SAP HANA DBA will also be responsible for security administration as well as administration tasks related to SDLC. The SAP HANA DBA will also be expected to escalate and consult with team members in troubleshooting and improving performance of the DBMS.

Qualifications

Matric

Degree or Diploma in Information Technology

Database Administration certification will be advantageous

Experience

Recent real world SAP HANA workplace experience will be advantageous

Knowledge and Skills

Understanding of the SAP HANA system architecture, the memory model and memory usage

Familiar with SAP HANA Cockpit and SAP HANA Studio to monitor system health and troubleshooting

Administer virtual tables exposed via Smart Data Access

Use the SAP support site, which include: Downloading software and patches; Search for support notes and Log and follow-up on support incidents

Install and upgrade SAP HANA components using HANA Lifecycle Manager

Design, configure, troubleshoot HANA Workload Management

Familiar with Linux Operating system

Use advanced Linux bash / HANA command line tools to monitor, administer and troubleshoot

Knowledge of general database concepts

Configure all necessary software infrastructure for HANA data provisioning (SDA/SDI) including installation, setup and troubleshooting of third-party unix ODBC drivers.

Knowledge to advise and execute on integration to the SAP HANA environment including ODBC, JDBC, ODBO and other SAP supported connectors.

