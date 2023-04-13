SAP PI/PO Functional Consultant/Integration ABAP/Java Developer (TB) – Gauteng

- Recruiting an SAP PI/PO functional resource to develop custom Java/ABAP mappings, adapters, and user-defined functions.
- The resource must perform unit and integration testing of the interfaces to ensure they are working as per the functional requirements.
- Will be required to troubleshoot errors in the interfaces and provide support during deployments.
- The resource is required to assist in initiatives such as CAT GDS 2, PaySpace Integration and other API development requirements.
Minimum Requirements:
- Matric and SAP PI/PO Certification/Training required.
- Must have 5 year’s plus relevant SAP PI/PO experience in a similar role.
Desired Skills:
- SAP PI/PO
- SAP Functional Consultant
- ABAP