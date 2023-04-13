SAP PI/PO Functional Consultant/Integration ABAP/Java Developer (TB) – Gauteng

Apr 13, 2023

  • Recruiting an SAP PI/PO functional resource to develop custom Java/ABAP mappings, adapters, and user-defined functions.

  • The resource must perform unit and integration testing of the interfaces to ensure they are working as per the functional requirements.

  • Will be required to troubleshoot errors in the interfaces and provide support during deployments.

  • The resource is required to assist in initiatives such as CAT GDS 2, PaySpace Integration and other API development requirements.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Matric and SAP PI/PO Certification/Training required.

  • Must have 5 year’s plus relevant SAP PI/PO experience in a similar role.

Desired Skills:

  • SAP PI/PO
  • SAP Functional Consultant
  • ABAP

