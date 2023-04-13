Saw Specialist (Forestry) – Eastern Cape Mthatha

New Vacancy Alert!! Our leading client in the Forestry Sector is looking to employ an accredited Saw Doctor/Specialist to join their dynamic team near the Mthatha region (45km from Mthatha).

Position Specifications:

Matric certificate.

Trade Tested

Must have 5 to 6 years relevant experience in a similar environment

Drivers Licence

Person Requirements:

Must be technologically inclined.

A high level of commitment to accuracy, quality and attention to detail.

Good and effective communication at all levels.

A high level of integrity and accountability.

Must be a result driven team player.

Time Management and meeting of deadlines is essential.

Must have a high safety orientation.

Must be innovative.

Must be competent to assess situations and have the ability to make decisions.

Must be able to mentor others.

Desired Skills:

Saw Doctor

Saw Specialist

Forestry Sector

Learn more/Apply for this position