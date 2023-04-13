Saw Specialist (Forestry) – Eastern Cape Mthatha

Apr 13, 2023

New Vacancy Alert!! Our leading client in the Forestry Sector is looking to employ an accredited Saw Doctor/Specialist to join their dynamic team near the Mthatha region (45km from Mthatha).
Position Specifications:

  • Matric certificate.
  • Trade Tested
  • Must have 5 to 6 years relevant experience in a similar environment
  • Drivers Licence

Person Requirements:

  • Must be technologically inclined.
  • A high level of commitment to accuracy, quality and attention to detail.
  • Good and effective communication at all levels.
  • A high level of integrity and accountability.
  • Must be a result driven team player.
  • Time Management and meeting of deadlines is essential.
  • Must have a high safety orientation.
  • Must be innovative.
  • Must be competent to assess situations and have the ability to make decisions.
  • Must be able to mentor others.

Desired Skills:

  • Saw Doctor
  • Saw Specialist
  • Forestry Sector

