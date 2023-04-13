New Vacancy Alert!! Our leading client in the Forestry Sector is looking to employ an accredited Saw Doctor/Specialist to join their dynamic team near the Mthatha region (45km from Mthatha).
Position Specifications:
- Matric certificate.
- Trade Tested
- Must have 5 to 6 years relevant experience in a similar environment
- Drivers Licence
Person Requirements:
- Must be technologically inclined.
- A high level of commitment to accuracy, quality and attention to detail.
- Good and effective communication at all levels.
- A high level of integrity and accountability.
- Must be a result driven team player.
- Time Management and meeting of deadlines is essential.
- Must have a high safety orientation.
- Must be innovative.
- Must be competent to assess situations and have the ability to make decisions.
- Must be able to mentor others.
Desired Skills:
- Saw Doctor
- Saw Specialist
- Forestry Sector