Senior Backend Developer (DBN) at Datafin Recruitment – KwaZulu-Natal Umhlanga Ridge

ENVIRONMENT:

IDENTIFY, design, develop, install & test software systems and programmes to serve user/customer needs as your coding expertise as a Senior Backend Developer is sought by a dynamic provider of cutting-edge customised Web & Mobile Business Solutions in Umhlanga. You will be expected to ensure that deadlines are adhered to, and solutions are designed optimally and to the standards and specifications required by the customer. The successful incumbent will require tech tools including – MVC, .Net Core, PHP, C#, JavaScript, SQL and have experience within an Azure DevOps environment. You will also require broad based knowledge of industry standard software products in programming environments.

DUTIES:

Software Development –

Research, design, implement and manage software programs by studying information needs; conferring with users; studying systems flow, data usage, and work processes; investigating problem areas; following the software development lifecycle.

Prepare and install solutions by determining and designing system specifications, standards, and programming.

Determine operational feasibility by evaluating analysis, problem definition, requirements, solution development, and proposed solutions.

Document and demonstrate solutions by developing documentation, flowcharts, layouts, diagrams, charts, code comments and clear code.

Create and optimize mobile applications, website frontends and various platforms and interfaces.

Ensure websites, platforms, interfaces and programmes developed are operating at optimal efficiency.

Test and evaluate new programmes.

Improve operations by conducting systems analysis and recommending changes in policies and procedures.

Identify areas for modification in existing programs and subsequently develop these modifications.

Write and implement efficient code.

Determine operational practicality.

Develop quality assurance procedures.

Deploy software tools, processes and metrics.

Maintain and upgrade existing systems.

Train users, where required.

Work closely with management as well as colleagues.

Update job knowledge by keeping abreast of new trends, studying new methods, development tools and programming techniques.

Protect operations by keeping information confidential.

Provide information by collecting, analysing, and summarizing development and service issues.

Make informed decisions quickly and take ownership of services and applications at scale.

Collaborate with the team to brainstorm to create new products and plans to achieve goals.

Understand customer needs and know how to create the tools to manage them.

Teamwork –

Collaborate with the team to ensure that projects and deadlines are completed timeously.

Attend Project/ Team meetings and be able to provide relevant feedback and updates on project progress.

Growth and Development –

Ensure development and maintenance of in-depth knowledge and application.

Attend external training and pass associated exams and put newly gained knowledge and skills into practice.

Attend internal training sessions that are held.

Customer Relationship Management –

Always promote and represent the brand and values.

Tasks/projects completed within a reasonable timeframe to the satisfaction of the customer.

Drive the development of strong relationships between the Company and Customers at all times.

Take every opportunity to help colleagues where required.

Additional Responsibilities –

Identify areas for improvement and make constructive suggestions for change.

This job description is not exhaustive and may be subject to change depending on business requirements.

REQUIREMENTS:

MVC.

.Net Core.

PHP.

C#.

JavaScript.

Azure DevOps environment.

SQL Database technologies.

Broad based knowledge of industry standard software products in programming environments.

Advantageous –

Some frontend knowledge (React.js, CSS, HTML, Bootstrap) will be beneficial.

ATTRIBUTES:

Positive attitude and hardworking.

Detail orientated with strong critical thinking abilities.

Organised, punctual, polite and presentable.

Professionalism.

Team player.

Efficient and effective.

Confident and Reliable.

Passion for technology and continuous learning.

Strong Communication skills (written and verbal).

Ability to communicate technical issues to non-technical people.

Able to distil large amounts of information into relevant points.

Can manage own time and tasks to meet deadlines.

Can work independently, unsupervised if and when required.

Able to engage at a meaningful level with a management team.

Ability to work within a team environment.

