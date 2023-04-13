Senior Data Migration Technical Engineer/Lead – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our client, a Digital Transformation Company, has a contract vacancy for Senior Data Migration Technical Engineer/Lead.

D365 Functional and Data Migration Experience.

SAP Functional and Data Migration Experience.

General Data Migration experience – techniques (ETL – extract, transform, load), data cleansing, object mapping, field mapping, value mapping, data validation, understanding of reference/master/transaction data in this area.

Applicable degree or diploma in Information Technology/Computer Science/ Data Engineering.

D365 Data Management experience – loading of data as well as error resolution; extraction of data for validations, performance optimization of entity loads.

Proficient in Azure DevOps.

Ability to work in teams.

Ability to manage self.

Ability to work with diverse cultures and multiple countries at various management levels.

Manage, facilitate, and drive the extraction criteria, data cleansing, object mapping, field mapping and value mapping for the ETL process between DD, Pilog, CCBA BPL as applicable.

Enrich with guidelines, manage, facilitate and drive the completion of the Contruct Data Entity Templates by the Business for the migration of that respective data.

Manage and facilitate issue resolution where there are load errors (defects logged in DevOps).

Provide status reporting per your functional area.

Desired Skills:

