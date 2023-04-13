Senior Full Stack Developer – React/Node

Location: London – Hybrid (2-3 days per week)

Salary: £[Phone Number Removed];

Job title: Senior JavaScript Developer

Tech: React, Redux, Node, JavaScript, AWS

Looking to work for a well-known global company that you are proud of?

If so, come speak with this company in London who are working on a product that makes working life easy by building work management tools and software applications to fit individual client needs, they’ve already had significant growth with no sign of let up and have more serious growth plans on the horizon.

They are already profitable and established, at over 1200 heads, and with offices all over the globe and their customers being some of the biggest companies around.

They’re now looking for a Senior JavaScript Developer who can come in and work on their main product and help design and implement new features, from database to UI.

They are looking for a Senior JavaScript Developer who has the below experience:

Solid and scalable front-end development skills using HTML and CSS

Strong [URL Removed] knowledge (They use [URL Removed] Redux, Node.js, AWS and Elasticsearch)

Strong Knowledge of Node.JS

Adept at creating reliable, well-tested systems, with excellent UI design

They are offering a salary of up to £120,000 for a senior role but also need Mid-level and Lead Level Developers

Desired Skills:

JavaScript

React

Redux

Node

AWS

