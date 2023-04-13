Senior Java Developer

Requirements:

B-Degree in Computer Science or related technical field.

10+ years Java application programming/development experience

8+ years JEE-Experience

5+ years Application Server experience i.e. Websphere Application Server

5+ years relational database experience (DB2 preferred)

Key Responsibilities and Competencies:

Strong technical/ software engineering background (‘hands-on’)

Strong application/software development or programming background in Java

Good experience in system, application architecture, design, development, implementation and deployment (end-to-end).

Ability to work on different tiers of the application

Object oriented Design and MVC-pattern

Experience on web technologies (Web Development JavaScript Frameworks – preferably Angular 4, JavaScript, CSS, HTML5, Etc.)

Solid experience on J2EE (Servlet, JSP, JDBC, JMS, EJB), Spring Framework, JPA, Hibernate, Open Source Frameworks

Solid experience with SOA-Architecture with the related integration protocols (e.g. Web Services (SOAP/XML), REST & JSON, and MQ), as well as the related SOA-security requirements/models.

Solid application database management practices in a high volume Java environment (SQL, DB2, and NoSQL – Cassandra/MongoDB).

Solid JEE/WebSphere Foundation experience, especially on WebSphere Application Server, JBOSS, Linux, Virtualization technologies and Caching technologies.

Design, build and run of IBM Websphere Application Server Infrastructure Solutions

Migration from proprietary Application Servers to WAS

Performance and troubleshooting of WAS Infrastructure

Good experience with integrated system environments

Desired Skills:

Java

EJB

Spring Framework

Java Development

Applications Development

Core Java

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years [other] Information Technology

More than 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

The Company is looking for an exceptional individual to build Java integration services and applications using Framework with an enthusiasm for solving interesting technical challenges in a Banking environment. Be involved in all aspects of development playing a critical role in design, planning, development and deployment. The ideal candidate will not just be an outstanding Java developer, but will bring a mindset of creativity, innovation and balanced bleeding edge technology development with a relentless pursuit of timely product engineering delivery. The role requires ownership, logical thinking, and estimation of your own work, coding, unit testing, trouble shooting and performance optimizations. The candidate will work in an Agile (SCRUM) environment and will be allocated and co-located to a small agile development team (squad) – Tribe and Chapter Model. The candidate will collaborate with team members to understand the problem & define, design, and ship new features through the development lifecycle. This includes brainstorm, contribution to new ideas, conceive innovative strategies, and implement solutions to difficult problems. Must be able to work independently, effectively and efficiently in a collaborative agile environment with scrum masters, solution engineers, designers, and developers.

Learn more/Apply for this position