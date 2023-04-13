Smart solutions System Engineer

Apr 13, 2023

Our Client, a Leader in Smart Technology innovation, specializing in delivering innovative solutions to the electricity, gas and water sectors of South Africa, Is looking for a resourceful and thorough System Engineer in the Western Cape.
Location: Cape town

Requirements and skills:

  • Appropriate Tertiary Technical qualification (Engineering)
  • 6-8 years of related industry experience
  • Travel in the region as customers and potential customers are geographically widely dispersed.

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • System Integration and interfacing
  • Provide solutions to operational challenges that enhance business productivity.
  • Provide business advice/consultative services/ Analysis and integrated solutions to functional needs/requirements.
  • Process mapping, review, and optimization
  • Best practice benchmarking
  • Continuous Business Improvement
  • Implement systems enhancements/changes.
  • Compile/Update relevant user procedure manuals/online help and or/Equivalent documentation
  • Management/Information Support
  • Quality Management Support
  • User acceptance and system testing.
  • Data cleansing and standardization

Desired Skills:

  • Quality Management
  • System Testing
  • Process Mapping

