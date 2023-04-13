Smart solutions System Engineer

Our Client, a Leader in Smart Technology innovation, specializing in delivering innovative solutions to the electricity, gas and water sectors of South Africa, Is looking for a resourceful and thorough System Engineer in the Western Cape.

Location: Cape town

Requirements and skills:

Appropriate Tertiary Technical qualification (Engineering)

6-8 years of related industry experience

Travel in the region as customers and potential customers are geographically widely dispersed.

Duties and Responsibilities:

System Integration and interfacing

Provide solutions to operational challenges that enhance business productivity.

Provide business advice/consultative services/ Analysis and integrated solutions to functional needs/requirements.

Process mapping, review, and optimization

Best practice benchmarking

Continuous Business Improvement

Implement systems enhancements/changes.

Compile/Update relevant user procedure manuals/online help and or/Equivalent documentation

Management/Information Support

Quality Management Support

User acceptance and system testing.

Data cleansing and standardization

Desired Skills:

Quality Management

System Testing

Process Mapping

