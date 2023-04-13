Smart solutions System Engineer

Our Client, a Leader in Smart Technology innovation, specializing in delivering innovative solutions to the electricity, gas and water sectors of South Africa, Is looking for a resourceful and thorough System Engineer in the Western Cape.
Location: Cape town
Requirements and skills:
- Appropriate Tertiary Technical qualification (Engineering)
- 6-8 years of related industry experience
- Travel in the region as customers and potential customers are geographically widely dispersed.
Duties and Responsibilities:
- System Integration and interfacing
- Provide solutions to operational challenges that enhance business productivity.
- Provide business advice/consultative services/ Analysis and integrated solutions to functional needs/requirements.
- Process mapping, review, and optimization
- Best practice benchmarking
- Continuous Business Improvement
- Implement systems enhancements/changes.
- Compile/Update relevant user procedure manuals/online help and or/Equivalent documentation
- Management/Information Support
- Quality Management Support
- User acceptance and system testing.
- Data cleansing and standardization
Desired Skills:
- Quality Management
- System Testing
- Process Mapping