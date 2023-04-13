Software Developer at Finance / Investment Group – Gauteng Midrand

Our client, a leading financial services organisation is looking to hire a Software Developer for their team based in Midrand Hybrid model.
Responsibilities:
- Deliver Business value through quality technical solutions and code
- Be accountable for projects. Take ownership from start to finish of all tasks
- Drive the technical standard higher through innovative and scalable technology delivery
- Understand our business and clients and deliver great services
- Work internally to improve and automate our service offerings to clients
- Ensuring that the website and internal systems have maximum uptime
- Design and deliver scalable, secure code that enable our digital offering
Behaviours:
- Passion for software development and delivering great solutions
- Continually learns and grows own skills and industry knowledge
- Creative visualisation, critical thinking, inductive and deductive reasoning.
- An ability to think outside the box.
- Collaborative coordination and time management.
- Be Proactive and take initiative.
- Capacity to work under pressure while observing high quality standards.
- Problem solving and analysis.
- Add value to business outcomes.
- Must be able to work in a team environment. Share knowledge and help to grow others
- Desire to understand the reasons for delivery to deliver the right solution
- Strive to continually learn and improve
Minimum requirements & skillset:
- Relevant Degree/ Diploma
- C# .Net 3.5+
- SQL Server 2008/2012
- “Modern JavaScript libraries” – AngularJS, Angular 2+, Underscore, KnockoutJs, JQuery, BackboneJS, Foundation, etc
- ASP.NET (Web forms) / MVC 2.0+ (Required)
- ASP .Net Core (Web Api, Windows Services) – crucial
- HTML 5
- CD/CI pipelines
- Cloud PaaS consumption
- Rest Services
- Kubernetes/Docker
- has lead a team or mentored a junior staff – NB – crucial
Desired Skills:
- ASP.Net Core
- Asp.Net
- C#
- SQL
- HTML5
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Leading financial services organisation.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund
- Annual Bonus
- 13th Cheque