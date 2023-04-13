Software Developer at Finance / Investment Group – Gauteng Midrand

Our client, a leading financial services organisation is looking to hire a Software Developer for their team based in Midrand Hybrid model.

Responsibilities:

Deliver Business value through quality technical solutions and code

Be accountable for projects. Take ownership from start to finish of all tasks

Drive the technical standard higher through innovative and scalable technology delivery

Understand our business and clients and deliver great services

Work internally to improve and automate our service offerings to clients

Ensuring that the website and internal systems have maximum uptime

Design and deliver scalable, secure code that enable our digital offering

Behaviours:

Behaviours: Passion for software development and delivering great solutions

Continually learns and grows own skills and industry knowledge

Creative visualisation, critical thinking, inductive and deductive reasoning.

An ability to think outside the box.

Collaborative coordination and time management.

Be Proactive and take initiative.

Capacity to work under pressure while observing high quality standards.

Problem solving and analysis.

Add value to business outcomes.

Must be able to work in a team environment. Share knowledge and help to grow others

Desire to understand the reasons for delivery to deliver the right solution

Strive to continually learn and improve

Minimum requirements & skillset:

Relevant Degree/ Diploma

C# .Net 3.5+

SQL Server 2008/2012

“Modern JavaScript libraries” – AngularJS, Angular 2+, Underscore, KnockoutJs, JQuery, BackboneJS, Foundation, etc

ASP.NET (Web forms) / MVC 2.0+ (Required)

ASP .Net Core (Web Api, Windows Services) – crucial

HTML 5

CD/CI pipelines

Cloud PaaS consumption

Rest Services

Kubernetes/Docker

has lead a team or mentored a junior staff – NB – crucial

Desired Skills:

ASP.Net Core

Asp.Net

C#

SQL

HTML5

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Leading financial services organisation.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Annual Bonus

13th Cheque

Learn more/Apply for this position