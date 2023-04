System Operational Analyst

EE System Operational Analyst in Cape Town Southern Suburbs (Hybrid position)

Financial Services Company in Cape Town Southern Suburbs has a Hybrid opportunity available for an EE System Operational Analyst who will report to the Manager Operations and Projects.

Main purpose of the position:

Performing data integrity on batch processes of client’s transactions

Minimum Requirements:

Grade 12 or NQF Equivalent

National Diploma Computer Data Processing or relevant IT Qualification

Minimum 5 years’ experience in an Investment and Planning environment and LISP experience essential

Desired Skills:

MS Office

SQL

knowledge of financial services industry

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

