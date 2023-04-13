Technical Administrator

Our client, a well-established and progressive engineering company, based in Paarl, seeks to employ an efficient, organised and experienced Technical Administrator , who meets the following very specific experience.

Please note this role is suited to a candidate, who has a background in administration support, in an engineering or manufacturing environment, dealing with imports, exports, work orders and pricing database management.

KEY REQUIREMENTS TO MEET FOR CONSIDERATION:

You will have Matric, coupled with 3-5 years experience in providing technical administrative support in an engineering or manufacturing environment.

You will have proven experience in creating work orders for technicians, processing orders for customers, managing orders on an ERP System throughout the manufacturing process and compiling packing lists

You will have experience in importing and exporting in shipping documentation for machinery and parts, as well as maintaining technical databases for pricing, stock and catalogues

You will be administratively competent, have advanced Excel skills and ideally be fluent in Afrikaans and English

You must have a valid driver’s license, a clear credit and criminal record and your own reliable vehicle.

Due to the exceptionally high volumes of applications, we are unable to correspond with each applicant personally, therefore only relevant and suitable candidates will be contacted. Should you not receive any correspondence from our company within 30 days, we regret your application has been unsuccessful.

Should you meet the criteria and wish to apply, kind forward your CV, salary package details and notice period

Desired Skills:

Technical Administration

Engineering

Administration Support

Manufacturing

Creating Work Orders

Processing Orders

ERP Systems

Importing

Exporting

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position