Applications Engineer

Applications Engineer wanted with Slurry Pump experience (min 1 year)

Provide technical expertise and decision support on the selection, use and maintenance of slurry pump and related services, using specialized knowledge of slurry pumps and minerals processing.

Responsibilities

Obtain and specify application parameters from customers or through site surveys

Optimal slurry pump selection and specification

Provide technical support and service on pump applications to the satisfaction of the customer w.r.t. pump selection, system integration and problem solving

Preparation of tenders and enquiries

Preparation of project data books

Project liaison with clients

Perform technical reviews with the customers, travelling to customer mine sites for technical support.

Support the management and production to ensure projects are delivered on time and within budget.

Serve as a technical resource for sales support, marketing and design engineering teams.

Assist internally and externally in resolving part coding issues

Stay informed on new slurry pump systems technology

Qualifications

Matric (Grade 12)

Completed Degree or Diploma in Engineering (Process, Mechanical, Metallurgical or Mining)

Minimum 2 years’ experience in related Mining or Engineering Field with at least 1 year Slurry Pump Experience

Good interpersonal and negotiation skills with the ability to present to large audiences are also required

Good technical, sales and market knowledge advantageous

An existing customer network would be beneficial

Computer literacy is essential

If you meet the above mentioned requirements Please send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Slurry Pump

Mining

Mechanical

