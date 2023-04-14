Applications Engineer – Gauteng Centurion

Applications Engineer wanted with Slurry Pump experience (min 1 year)
Provide technical expertise and decision support on the selection, use and maintenance of slurry pump and related services, using specialized knowledge of slurry pumps and minerals processing.
Responsibilities
- Obtain and specify application parameters from customers or through site surveys
- Optimal slurry pump selection and specification
- Provide technical support and service on pump applications to the satisfaction of the customer w.r.t. pump selection, system integration and problem solving
- Preparation of tenders and enquiries
- Preparation of project data books
- Project liaison with clients
- Perform technical reviews with the customers, travelling to customer mine sites for technical support.
- Support the management and production to ensure projects are delivered on time and within budget.
- Serve as a technical resource for sales support, marketing and design engineering teams.
- Assist internally and externally in resolving part coding issues
- Stay informed on new slurry pump systems technology
Qualifications
- Matric (Grade 12)
- Completed Degree or Diploma in Engineering (Process, Mechanical, Metallurgical or Mining)
- Minimum 2 years’ experience in related Mining or Engineering Field with at least 1 year Slurry Pump Experience
- Good interpersonal and negotiation skills with the ability to present to large audiences are also required
- Good technical, sales and market knowledge advantageous
- An existing customer network would be beneficial
- Computer literacy is essential
If you meet the above mentioned requirements Please send your CV to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Slurry Pump
- Mining
- Mechanical