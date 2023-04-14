Applications Engineer – Gauteng Centurion

Apr 14, 2023

Applications Engineer wanted with Slurry Pump experience (min 1 year)

Provide technical expertise and decision support on the selection, use and maintenance of slurry pump and related services, using specialized knowledge of slurry pumps and minerals processing.

Responsibilities

  • Obtain and specify application parameters from customers or through site surveys
  • Optimal slurry pump selection and specification
  • Provide technical support and service on pump applications to the satisfaction of the customer w.r.t. pump selection, system integration and problem solving
  • Preparation of tenders and enquiries
  • Preparation of project data books
  • Project liaison with clients
  • Perform technical reviews with the customers, travelling to customer mine sites for technical support.
  • Support the management and production to ensure projects are delivered on time and within budget.
  • Serve as a technical resource for sales support, marketing and design engineering teams.
  • Assist internally and externally in resolving part coding issues
  • Stay informed on new slurry pump systems technology

Qualifications

  • Matric (Grade 12)
  • Completed Degree or Diploma in Engineering (Process, Mechanical, Metallurgical or Mining)
  • Minimum 2 years’ experience in related Mining or Engineering Field with at least 1 year Slurry Pump Experience
  • Good interpersonal and negotiation skills with the ability to present to large audiences are also required
  • Good technical, sales and market knowledge advantageous
  • An existing customer network would be beneficial
  • Computer literacy is essential

If you meet the above mentioned requirements Please send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Slurry Pump
  • Mining
  • Mechanical

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *