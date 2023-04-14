Automation Tester (Contract) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A Digital Solutions Tech company in Joburg is seeking to employ a self-driven Automation Tester with 6+ years’ experience of Automation Testing and exposure to Azure Functions, Services, Monitoring tools Performance testing, JMeter, any testing tool, Analysis, Process Mapping, exposure to Postman, API testing, to fill a 12-Month Contract.

REQUIREMENTS:

6 + years of Automation Testing experience.

C# Experience.

Selenium.

Azure experience.

Microsoft Azure tool – Test plans, Repos, Portal, and COSMOS DB.

Exposure to Azure Functions, Services, Monitoring tools Performance testing, JMeter, Any testing tool, Analysis, Process Mapping, Exposure to Postman, API testing,

C# understanding,

Exposure to continuous integration, Exposure to continuous Deployment,

Exposure to Spec flow (BDD) framework, Payment experience – Payment messages, Pacs messages, Operators BankServ, Security testing (API testing) tool to use to populate the parameters etc.

ATTRIBUTES:

Team player and take lead sometime within the team.

Passionate and show commitment.

COMMENTS:

