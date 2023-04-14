Backend and Intergration Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

Role Purpose:

As a Backend and Intergration Developer, you will work with the Product Design team to build new features for our product. You will be expected to understand how the application works from a user’s perspective and create high-quality code that is easy for others to maintain. You should have experience in web development using modern technologies such as AngularJS, jQuery or GWT.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in computer science or related field required.

Must have a minimum of five years of experience integration development experience.

Warehousing or Retail industry experience would definitely be a plus

Requirements

Ensures automated, reliable, and predictable deployments of applications to support the needs of customers

Identifies, evaluates, and selects software options and technology that allows the organization to meet its goals

Develops database applications on relational database platforms.

Contributes to the development of applications with database solutions.

Extensiveadvanced integration development experience

Experienced Backend Developer with skills in C#, APIs

Technical skills:

C#

OpenShift

Kafka

OOPS (Object orientated programming)

Oracle PL/SQL

MS SQL

Azure DevOPS (write pipelines, release scripts via Json, Git, xml messages

Hangfire or Unix Cron

Nuget

Git Source Code Tool

Restful API

SOAP web services

Json

Understanding of containers

Desired Skills:

experience integration development

Retail industry would be a +

C#

APIs

• OpenShift

Kafka

Oracle PL/SQL

