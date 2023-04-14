Backend and Intergration Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

Apr 14, 2023

Role Purpose:
As a Backend and Intergration Developer, you will work with the Product Design team to build new features for our product. You will be expected to understand how the application works from a user’s perspective and create high-quality code that is easy for others to maintain. You should have experience in web development using modern technologies such as AngularJS, jQuery or GWT.

Qualifications

  • Bachelor’s degree in computer science or related field required.
  • Must have a minimum of five years of experience integration development experience.
  • Warehousing or Retail industry experience would definitely be a plus

Requirements

  • Ensures automated, reliable, and predictable deployments of applications to support the needs of customers
  • Identifies, evaluates, and selects software options and technology that allows the organization to meet its goals
  • Develops database applications on relational database platforms.
  • Contributes to the development of applications with database solutions.
  • Extensiveadvanced integration development experience
  • Experienced Backend Developer with skills in C#, APIs

Technical skills:

  • C#
  • OpenShift
  • Kafka
  • OOPS (Object orientated programming)
  • Oracle PL/SQL
  • MS SQL
  • Azure DevOPS (write pipelines, release scripts via Json, Git, xml messages
  • Hangfire or Unix Cron
  • Nuget
  • Git Source Code Tool
  • Restful API
  • SOAP web services
  • Json
  • Understanding of containers

Desired Skills:

  • experience integration development
  • Retail industry would be a +
  • C#
  • APIs
  • • OpenShift
  • Kafka
  • Oracle PL/SQL

