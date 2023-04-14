Role Purpose:
As a Backend and Intergration Developer, you will work with the Product Design team to build new features for our product. You will be expected to understand how the application works from a user’s perspective and create high-quality code that is easy for others to maintain. You should have experience in web development using modern technologies such as AngularJS, jQuery or GWT.
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in computer science or related field required.
- Must have a minimum of five years of experience integration development experience.
- Warehousing or Retail industry experience would definitely be a plus
Requirements
- Ensures automated, reliable, and predictable deployments of applications to support the needs of customers
- Identifies, evaluates, and selects software options and technology that allows the organization to meet its goals
- Develops database applications on relational database platforms.
- Contributes to the development of applications with database solutions.
- Extensiveadvanced integration development experience
- Experienced Backend Developer with skills in C#, APIs
Technical skills:
- C#
- OpenShift
- Kafka
- OOPS (Object orientated programming)
- Oracle PL/SQL
- MS SQL
- Azure DevOPS (write pipelines, release scripts via Json, Git, xml messages
- Hangfire or Unix Cron
- Nuget
- Git Source Code Tool
- Restful API
- SOAP web services
- Json
- Understanding of containers
Desired Skills:
- experience integration development
- Retail industry would be a +
- C#
- APIs
- • OpenShift
- Kafka
- Oracle PL/SQL