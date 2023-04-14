Backend Developer (JHB Hybrid) at Datafin Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

ENVIRONMENT:

THE coding expertise of a forward-thinking Backend Developer is sought by an innovative Electronic Procurement Specialist in Joburg to work on exciting new projects. Your role will entail generating and maintaining effective & efficient high-quality code, supporting current and legacy project while collaborating with other Devs and Testing to ensure all work is tested, benchmarked, and fulfils functional requirements before submission. The ideal candidate must possess an IT related Degree/Diploma with 5 years commercial or private Development experience and the ability to demonstrate reliability and high accuracy working in large datasets. Your tech toolset should include C# (Visual Studio 2019) with a strong emphasis on object orientation, shared libraries, inheritance & abstraction, WPF, Threading, LINQ & LINQ-to-SQL and Microsoft SQL Server. Applicants will be provided with a technical test.

DUTIES:

Closely follow project plan to develop software.

Multitask on a range of projects and tasks simultaneously, defining priorities and ensuring efficiency and must be able to work with minimal oversight at times.

Meet deadlines and timelines as determined in the planning phase.

Adhere to agreed upon standards for code, as set and determined by the relevant Development Project Manager.

Generate and maintain effective and efficient high-quality code.

Use effective and efficient components & techniques to implement solutions.

Ensure all work is versioned and backed up according to company standards.

Support and maintain current and legacy products (bug fixing) and convert legacy code to new systems.

Provide timeous, efficient, and effective feedback on project status to development project managers and other

stakeholders.

Collaborate with other Developers and Testing Department to ensure that all work is tested, benchmarked, and fulfils functional requirements before submission.

REQUIREMENTS:

IT-related Degree or Diploma.

At least 5 year of Development experience (commercial or private).

Candidate should have demonstrable reliability and high accuracy working in large datasets.

Preferred Skills –

C# (Visual Studio 2019) with a strong emphasis on object orientation, shared libraries, inheritance & abstraction.

WPF.

Threading.

LINQ & LINQ-to-SQL.

Microsoft SQL Server.

Advantageous –

Delphi experience.

Experience with Windows and Web services (WCF).

ATTRIBUTES:

Fluent in English.

Proactive and able to follow instructions clearly to complete projects with minimal supervision.

Good communication skills.

Inquisitive by nature investigating.

Understanding their project fully and willing to take on responsibility for code and applications developed.

