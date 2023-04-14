C# Software Developer

Purpose of The Role:

The purpose of the Software Developer is to form a vital part of the software delivery team who is responsible for critical business processes as well as the development, maintenance, and support of software solutions to enable business strategies and priorities.

Primarily the areas of responsibility may include, but are not limited to:

• Database design and development

• User interface design and development

• Software development and unit testing

• Writing technical documentation and updating the Wiki site

• Collaborate with Business Analysts and Test Analysts

• Research and investigate new technologies

• Log analytics

You will also be required to display the following competencies:

• Technical and problem-solving abilities

• Pro-active and collaborative team player

• High attention to detail

• Passion for continuous learning and self-development

To excel in our environment, you would require the following:

• Minimum of 3 years’ experience in a software development role and environment

• Solid experience with databases: MS SQL Server, MySQL

• Solid experience with software: C#; .NET 6, XML, SOAP, WCF, RESTful API’s, HTML5, Angular, JavaScript, JSON, Stored Procedures, SSIS, Message Queues (RabbitMQ), Visual Studio, TFS, Azure DevOps, GIT, Amazon EC2, Amazon S3, Amazon VPC

• Understanding of Continuous Integration, DevOps & SOA

• Experience in Financial Transactional systems (advantageous)

• Exposure to agile development methodologies (advantageous)

Desired Skills:

.Net

Angular

C#

Git

JSON

SQL

XML

About The Employer:

Our client incorporates personal loans and stores credit operations through registered credit providers.

