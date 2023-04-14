Data Engineer

Apr 14, 2023

Looking for Junior, Intermediate and Senior Data Engineers.

  • As a Data Engineer you will be responsible for the analysis, development and testing of our specialized data and analytical “recipes”.
  • We are looking for someone that has the ability to bring on board new ideas and a fresh look at the things that and need an academic foundation and experience to add to some exciting initiatives we’re currently working on.

Technologies Required:

  • Power BI
  • Qlikview
  • Qliksense
  • MS Data stack (SSIS, SSRS, SSAS, SQL Server)
  • AWS Data and Analytics tech stack
  • Azure Data and Analytics tech stack
  • Python with ML applications

Experience & Skills

  • Have the ability to work with clients to identify and understand their source data systems and data requirements.
  • Perform support activities of the services we offer to clients.
  • Good programming skills in both Python and SQL.
  • Good database design skills and an understanding of data warehousing techniques and approaches.
  • An understanding of and ability to access data from various sources.
  • Define and capture metadata and rules associated with ETL and ELT processes.
  • Ability to develop, maintain and enhance data tools and analytical services.
  • Ability to design and develop data models for analytics, reporting and data mining.
  • Ability to develop reports, dashboards, and analytical views on otherwise boring data, using a variety of technologies, which might include:
  • Microsoft SQL Server Reporting Services
  • Microsoft PowerBI
  • Microsoft Excel
  • Troubleshoot problems, automate and optimise for performance.
  • Must have an interest in machine learning and advanced analytics, and the development of data pipelines in support thereof.
  • An ability to engineer cloud-first solutions in the Amazon Web Services Cloud (AWS) OR Azure Cloud

Desired Skills:

  • Qlikview
  • Qliksense
  • SSIS
  • SSRS
  • SSAS
  • SQL Server
  • AWS
  • Azure
  • Python
  • ML Applications
  • PowerBI
  • SQL

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

About The Employer:

Financial Services

