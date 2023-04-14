Data Engineer – Gauteng Centurion

Looking for Junior, Intermediate and Senior Data Engineers.

As a Data Engineer you will be responsible for the analysis, development and testing of our specialized data and analytical “recipes”.

We are looking for someone that has the ability to bring on board new ideas and a fresh look at the things that and need an academic foundation and experience to add to some exciting initiatives we’re currently working on.

Technologies Required:

Power BI

Qlikview

Qliksense

MS Data stack (SSIS, SSRS, SSAS, SQL Server)

AWS Data and Analytics tech stack

Azure Data and Analytics tech stack

Python with ML applications

Experience & Skills

Have the ability to work with clients to identify and understand their source data systems and data requirements.

Perform support activities of the services we offer to clients.

Good programming skills in both Python and SQL.

Good database design skills and an understanding of data warehousing techniques and approaches.

An understanding of and ability to access data from various sources.

Define and capture metadata and rules associated with ETL and ELT processes.

Ability to develop, maintain and enhance data tools and analytical services.

Ability to design and develop data models for analytics, reporting and data mining.

Ability to develop reports, dashboards, and analytical views on otherwise boring data, using a variety of technologies, which might include:

Microsoft SQL Server Reporting Services

Microsoft PowerBI

Microsoft Excel

Troubleshoot problems, automate and optimise for performance.

Must have an interest in machine learning and advanced analytics, and the development of data pipelines in support thereof.

An ability to engineer cloud-first solutions in the Amazon Web Services Cloud (AWS) OR Azure Cloud

Desired Skills:

Qlikview

Qliksense

SSIS

SSRS

SSAS

SQL Server

AWS

Azure

Python

ML Applications

PowerBI

SQL

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

About The Employer:

Financial Services

