Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Menlyn

- Research, analyse and evaluate requirements for existing or new software applications and operating system. Design, develop, test and maintain software solutions to meet the clients’ requirements.
SKILLS:
- Minimum 5 years’ experience in a SQL Full stack Software Development role.
- Minimum 5 years’ experience in the following technologies
- MS SQL Database (T-SQL)
- C#
- JavaScript
- Microservices
- Knowledge and experience on web services development is a requirement
-
Ability to analyse a request for change or new development to determine how the existing functionality can be used/enhanced or to develop new functionality to meet the request.
-
Data modelling to visualize database structure.
-
Creating database triggers for automation
QUALIFICATIONS
- Tertiary education: IT Diploma or degree would be an advantage
- Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- T-SQL
- C#
- back-end development
- database triggers
- data moddeling
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
About The Employer:
Financial Services