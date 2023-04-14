Functional Analyst – Western Cape Brackenfell

Apr 14, 2023

Qualifications and experience:

  • 3-year IT qualification
  • Business Analyst / Functional Analyst course or similar
  • MS SQL fundamentals (Introduction to SQL) Certification
  • MS SQL – Querying data with Transact Certification
  • +4 years’ experience in a Functional Analyst or similar role – (essential)
  • Relevant and demonstrable experience in functional analysis, configuration, and user testing –
    (essential)
  • Experience in software testing – (essential)
  • Experience in a Retail and or Financial Services industry – (essential)
  • Exposure to vendor management – (essential)
  • Experience of working on projects within the Software Development Life Cycle – (desirable)
  • Experience in cloud solutions – (desirable)
  • Change management experience – (desirable)
  • Exposure to Project Management – (desirable)
  • IT Support and Operations knowledge – (essential)
  • Working knowledge of different operating systems and Internet technologies – (essential)
  • Incident management system knowledge – (desirable)
  • Foundation knowledge of Cloud technologies – (desirable)
  • Foundational knowledge of core programming technologies – (desirable)

Desired Skills:

  • Business Analysis
  • Microsoft SQL
  • Project Management
  • Systems Development Life Cycle (SDLC)
  • Usability Testing

About The Employer:

Our client is a leading e-commerce retailer and is looking for a Functional Analyst to join their team of experts.

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *