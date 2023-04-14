GIS Technician at South African Heritage Resources Agency (SAHRA)

JOB TITLE: GIS Technician.

DEPARTMENT: National Inventory.

DIVISION: Heritage Information, Policy and Skills Development.

LOCATION: ZONNEBLOEM, CAPE TOWN.

JOB GRADE: C3.

Annual Basic salary: R277 983.00.

PRIMARY PURPOSE OF THE JOB:

To support the aims on the National Inventory Unit through the creation of maps, interpretation of data, and production of GIS data.

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS:

KPA 1: Geographic Data Management.

KPA 2: Project Support.

KPA 3: Policy Implementation.

KPA 4: Research Support.

KPA 5: Operational and Records Management.

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS:

Geographic Data Management:

Design and prepare graphic representations of GIS data.

Digitization, georeferencing and conversion of data collected from field or archival environments into GIS data.

Interpret GIS data to identify spatial relationships.

Maintain or modify existing GIS databases.

Aid and support SAHRA staff for all GIS and mapping requirements.

Review existing and incoming data for currency, accuracy and quality.

Sourcing of GIS data sources as required.

Monthly reporting.

Maps produced.

Regular reporting on standard of GIS data.

Project Support:

Assist unit and SAHRA staff with projects relating to spatial data.

Provide support to other SAHRA units and external parties on projects relating to surveys.

Regular reports generated on projects.

Policy Implementation:

Provide input and assistance with the development, review and implementation of policies, procedures and guidelines towards effective management of spatial data.

Develop standard map templates for the representation of spatial data across SAHRA.

Ongoing review of sector policies and best practice, and implementation of these as required.

Records of policies and procedures where input is given.

Standard templates developed.

Research Support:

Partake in the compilation and publishing of the Inventory of the National Estate Report. As required under section 39(7) of the NHRA.

Provide GIS based support to research outputs of the unit, or where requested by other SAHRA units.

Records of support provided.

Operational and Records Management:

Keep copies of all administrative documents, e.g. submissions, vehicle logs, invoices, etc.

Prepare and facilitate approval of submissions, especially related to travel and procurement.

Contribute to quarterly reports and Portfolio of Evidence.

Copies of documents kept on file.

Submissions prepared and approval facilitated as needed.

Portfolio of Evidence and reports submitted by the prescribed deadlines in line with performance targets.

JOB REQUIREMENTS:

To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

EDUCATION and/or EXPERIENCE:

An undergraduate Degree, or equivalent, in a Geography, GIS or related field.

Two (2) years of practical work experience in a GIS or mapping role is required. The demonstration of excellent administrative skills is required for the position. Experience in remote sensing will be an added advantage.

LANGUAGE SKILLS:

Ability to read, analyse, and interpret general business periodicals, technical procedures. Ability to write reports, business correspondence, and procedure manuals. Ability to effectively to questions from groups of managers, clients, customers, and the public.

NUMERICALSKILLS:

Ability to interpret data, calculate figures and amounts such as percentages and ratios, as well as the ability to present data to both technical and non-technical audiences.

REASONING ABILITY:

Ability to solve practical problems and deal with a variety of concrete variables in standardized situations. Ability to interpret a variety of instructions furnished in written, oral, diagram, or schedule form.

Computer Skill:

Computer literacy with regard to the use of Excel, Word, PowerPoint and Teams. Geoserver, knowledge of QGIS/ ArcGIS.

The closing date for applications will be Tuesday, 02 May 2023 at 5PM.

Desired Skills:

GIS Data

GIS systems

Geoserver

ArcGIS

QGIS

Mapping

