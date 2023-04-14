Junior Developer (JavaScript, ASP.Net) at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

A dynamic provider of Cloud-based Procurement Solutions is searching for a talented Junior Developer who will be responsible for learning codebase, gathering user data, and responding to requests from senior developers. With provided direction, this position will be involved in all stages of projects, from brainstorming to final testing. The successful candidate will be fluent in JavaScript, jQuery, CSS, HTML, JSON, or XML, and have a bachelor’s degree in computer science, engineering, or equivalent experience.

DUTIES:

Assist development manager with all aspects of software design and coding needs.

Troubleshoot and work on minor bug fixes.

Gather information and analyse customer needs for functionality.

Collaborate with product managers and development team by responding to requests and assisting in designing and optimizing code.

Assist in providing initial project planning.

Recommend upgrades to optimize operational efficiency.

Participate in writing and maintaining code.

Contribute to development testing.

Document all programming tasks and procedures.

Perform routine software maintenance.

Learn and improve coding and design skills required for assigned projects while providing valuable support to development team.

Attend and contribute to company development team meetings.

REQUIREMENTS:

0-2+ years of experience and working knowledge in basic software coding and design.

Bachelor’s Degree in computer science, engineering, or equivalent experience.

Knowledge of certain programming languages Fluent: JavaScript, jQuery, CSS, HTML, JSON, or XML

Advance knowledge: ASP.NET, C# Skills.

Web services: SCF or Web API

ATTRIBUTES:

S/he to a large degree must be self-motivated and driven to set definite goals which s/he’ll take appropriate steps to achieve.

S/he must have an intrinsic passion for learning new technology and continually improve skills.

S/he must be able to associate with and provide valuable support to team.

S/he must be able to stand firm regarding Company policies, procedures, and practices.

S/he must be able to cope with day-to-day problems and must be able to work under pressure to quickly comprehend and explain complex concepts.

S/he must be able to follow instructions and work in team environment.

COMMENTS:

