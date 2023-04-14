.Net Software Developer (CH738b)

Our client, who developed a financial wellness and inclusion platform that allows employees early access to already earned wages, is looking to for .Net Software Developers (Intermediate to Senior) to join their team. The .Net developer will build software using languages and technologies of the .NET framework. You will create applications from scratch, configure existing systems and provide user support.
.NET Developer Responsibilities include:
- Producing code using .NET languages (C#)
- Upgrading, configuring, and debugging existing systems
- Providing technical support for web, desktop, or mobile applications
In this role, you should be able to write functional code with a sharp eye for spotting defects. You should be a team player and excellent communicator. If you are also passionate about the .NET framework and software design/architecture, we’d like to meet you.
Your goal will be to work with internal teams to design, develop and maintain software.
Requirements
- BSc/BA in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field
- 4 – 5+ Years’ experience as a .NET Developer
- Familiarity with the ASP.NET framework, SQL Server, and design/architectural patterns (e.g., Model-View-Controller (MVC))
- Knowledge of at least one of the .NET languages (e.g., C#)
- Knowledge of HTML5/CSS3 and JavaScript
- Familiarity with architecture styles/APIs (REST, RPC)
- Understanding of Agile methodologies
- Excellent troubleshooting and communication skills
- Attention to detail
Responsibilities
- Participate in requirements analysis
- Collaborate with internal teams to produce software design and architecture
- Write clean, scalable code using .NET programming languages
- Test and deploy applications and systems
- Revise, update, refactor and debug code
- Improve existing software
- Develop documentation throughout the software development life cycle (SDLC)
- Serve as an expert on applications and provide technical support
General:
- Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful
- In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.
- Please include your current salary and salary expectations.
Desired Skills:
- .Net
- Angular
- C#
- Javascript
- Mobile
- Software Development
- SQL