Senior Business Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

Key Performance Areas:

Business Analysis Planning and Monitoring

• Identify the appropriate stakeholders

• Determine the activities required to successfully complete the business analysis.

• Track and communicate the progress of work items throughout the SDLC.

• Accurately estimate the required business analysis of work items.

• For analysis purposes, have a detailed understanding of the source system (including

accounting structure, rules and calculations)

Requirements Elicitation, Management and Collaboration

• Investigate, evaluate, design and propose solutions to address business requirements.

• Validate that the stated requirements match the stakeholders’ expectations.

• Work with project stakeholders to identify, model, and then document their requirements and

business domain details.

• Structure the requirements in the agreed format so that it is understandable by all stakeholders

• Ensure the timely analysis and documentation of business requirements for the delivery team.

• Strong interpersonal and communication skills to help the team work together and to provide

a good service.

• Communicate the requirements to all stakeholders and obtain stakeholder sign off within the

estimate.

• Facilitate meetings, give presentations, resolve conflict and negotiate and influence others.

• Workshop with a group to capture several independent sources of information relating to the

project, gaining consensus where possible.

• Capture areas of opposing opinion.

Requirements Analysis

• Ensure that requirements are prioritized.

• Use a combination of text, matrices, diagrams and formal models to conceptualise the

requirements.

• Define Assumptions, Constraints and Risks.

• Ensure that requirements specifications meet the necessary standard of quality.

• Validate that all requirements support the Pepkor Payments and Lending business

architecture.

Solution Assessment and Validation

• Ensure that the proposed solution meet the stakeholders’ requirements.

• Assist the testing team to ensure the solution is validated against the business requirements

• Assess whether the organisation is ready to make effective use of the solution.

Enterprise Analysis

• Identify new capabilities required to meet the business need.

• Define which new capabilities a project iteration will deliver.

Life Cycle Management

• Act as interface with business and the delivery team during the SDLC.

• Understands and can describe the basic function of the business’s core system.

Qualification:

• 3-year tertiary qualification in relevant technical/financial/analytical related field of study

• Diploma in Business Analysis from FTI or equivalent

Experience:

• 6 Years in a similar role in a formal business analysis environment

Functional Competencies:

• Business knowledge: Finance Industry

• Good understanding of business analysis concepts, tools and methodologies.

• Ability to facilitate, research, model and define requirements

• Experience working in a scrum development process.

• Quick problem solver with an eye for detail and accuracy

• Experience in using SQL to query databases and complete test cases is advantageous.

• Strong interpersonal and communication skills to help the team work together and to provide

a good service

Desired Skills:

Agile

Analysis

Analytics

Systems Development Life Cycle (SDLC)

