Senior Data Scientist at Kwena – Gauteng Rosebank

My client in mining industry is looking for a Senor Data Scientist and this position is in Rose Bank (Johannesburg) and the position is [URL Removed] position exists to enable the Data Analytics & insights team to support Business Improvement Initiatives through driving operational efficiencies by providing data driven decision-making tools. It will ensure data accuracy and consistent reporting by designing and creating optimal processes and procedures for employees to follow. They will use advanced data modelling, predictive modelling and analytical techniques to interpret key findings from company data and leverage these insights into initiatives that will support business outcomes.
Duties and responsibilities, but not limited to:
Strategic Management
- Understands the technology roadmap that the company is embarking on
- Work across my client’s divisional team to define metrics, guidelines, and strategies for effective use of algorithms and data
- Work across my client’s divisional team to identify, design, and build appropriate datasets for complex experiments
- Create data mining and analytics architectures, coding standards, statistical reporting, and data analysis methodologies
- Establish links across existing data sources and find new, interesting mash-ups
- Coordinate data resource requirements between BI analytics team and engineering teams
- Work with product managers, engineers, and analytics team members to translate prototypes into production
- Assist in the development of data management policies and procedures
- Develop best practices for analytics instrumentation and experimentation
- Acquisition & Deployment
- Conduct research and make recommendations on data infrastructure, database technologies, analytics tools, services, protocols, and standards in support of procurement and development efforts
- Drive the collection of new data and the refinement of existing data sources
- Reporting
- Development of reports as needed by business on approved business intelligence toolsets
- Design and delivery of reports and insights that analyse business functions and key operations and performance metrics
- Build, develop and maintain data models, reporting systems, data automation systems, dashboards and performance metrics that support key business decisions
- Working closely with other analysts and reporting functions across the business
- Operational Performance
- Clarifying & setting business expectations on software and report development
- Researching, designing, implementing, and managing software programs to be used by sites for operational performance
- Testing and evaluating new programs
- Develop algorithms and predictive models to solve critical business problems
- Develop tools and libraries that will help analytics team members more efficiently interface with huge amounts of data
- Analyse large, noisy datasets and identify meaningful patterns that provide actionable results
- Create informative visualizations that intuitively display large amounts of data and/or complex relationships
- Provide and apply quality assurance best practices for data science services across the organization data analytics
- Collaborate with database and disaster recovery administrators to ensure effective protection and integrity of data assets
- Manage and/or provide guidance to junior members of the analytics team
Data Analytics
- Writing and implementing efficient code according to standards
- Identifying areas for modification in existing programs and subsequently developing these modifications
- Identify solutions to mitigate business and safety risks
- Collect and summarise the specific risks within working area and implement plans/system to mitigate these risks
Technology
- Bring about change management & infrastructure in Technology & Data analytics
- Data Analytics solutions to business – Machine Learning etc
- Deploying software tools, processes and metrics
- Assist in technology adoption and operational readiness
- Working knowledge of data mining principles:
- Predictive analytics, mapping, collecting data from multiple data systems on premises and cloud- based data sources
- Working with and creating databases and dashboards using all relevant data to inform decisions
Qualifications
- Recent Degree in Computer Science/Applied Mathematics/Statistics/Machine Learning or other Data Centric Disciplines
- Relevant internships or up to 3 years of relevant industry work experience providing advanced analytics solutions
Experience
- Extensive experience solving analytical problems using quantitative approaches
- A high level of experience in programming and scripting 4 – 7 years of experience
- Fluency with at least one scripting language such as SQL, Python, Perl, PowerShell
- Familiarity with relational, SQL, NoSQL databases,
- Familiarity with data integration tools SQL Server Integration Services, SAP Business Objects, SAS Data Management
- Familiarity with data modelling tools such as SQL SSAS, Power Query
- Expert knowledge of statistical analysis tools such as R, MATLAB, SAS, BI tools such as SAP, SSRS, QlikView, Tableau & Power BI, SSRS
- Cloud computing – Azure Data Lake, Azure Data Factory, Azure Apps/ Functions, Azure Synapse Analytics, Azure Stream
Skills, Qualities and abilities reequired:
- Good communication, conflict handling and interpersonal skills, good quality control skills
- Computer skills (MS Office), Advantageous skills in Python and Power BI
- Strong problem solving and analytical skills, Project Management skills
- Excellent networking skills
- Abreast of best practices and new technologies
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- Python
- PowerShell
- NoSQL
- Perl
- SAS Data Management
- R
- SAS
- SAP
- SSRS
- QlikView
- Tableau
- Power BI
- Azure Data Lake
- Azure Data Factory
- Azure Apps
- Azure Sunapze Analytics
- Azure Stream