Senior Data Scientist at Kwena

My client in mining industry is looking for a Senor Data Scientist and this position is in Rose Bank (Johannesburg) and the position is [URL Removed] position exists to enable the Data Analytics & insights team to support Business Improvement Initiatives through driving operational efficiencies by providing data driven decision-making tools. It will ensure data accuracy and consistent reporting by designing and creating optimal processes and procedures for employees to follow. They will use advanced data modelling, predictive modelling and analytical techniques to interpret key findings from company data and leverage these insights into initiatives that will support business outcomes.

Duties and responsibilities, but not limited to:

Strategic Management

Understands the technology roadmap that the company is embarking on

Work across my client’s divisional team to define metrics, guidelines, and strategies for effective use of algorithms and data

Work across my client’s divisional team to identify, design, and build appropriate datasets for complex experiments

Create data mining and analytics architectures, coding standards, statistical reporting, and data analysis methodologies

Establish links across existing data sources and find new, interesting mash-ups

Coordinate data resource requirements between BI analytics team and engineering teams

Work with product managers, engineers, and analytics team members to translate prototypes into production

Assist in the development of data management policies and procedures

Develop best practices for analytics instrumentation and experimentation

Acquisition & Deployment

Conduct research and make recommendations on data infrastructure, database technologies, analytics tools, services, protocols, and standards in support of procurement and development efforts

Drive the collection of new data and the refinement of existing data sources

Reporting

Development of reports as needed by business on approved business intelligence toolsets

Design and delivery of reports and insights that analyse business functions and key operations and performance metrics

Build, develop and maintain data models, reporting systems, data automation systems, dashboards and performance metrics that support key business decisions

Working closely with other analysts and reporting functions across the business

Operational Performance

Clarifying & setting business expectations on software and report development

Researching, designing, implementing, and managing software programs to be used by sites for operational performance

Testing and evaluating new programs

Develop algorithms and predictive models to solve critical business problems

Develop tools and libraries that will help analytics team members more efficiently interface with huge amounts of data

Analyse large, noisy datasets and identify meaningful patterns that provide actionable results

Create informative visualizations that intuitively display large amounts of data and/or complex relationships

Provide and apply quality assurance best practices for data science services across the organization data analytics

Collaborate with database and disaster recovery administrators to ensure effective protection and integrity of data assets

Manage and/or provide guidance to junior members of the analytics team

Data Analytics

Writing and implementing efficient code according to standards

Identifying areas for modification in existing programs and subsequently developing these modifications

Identify solutions to mitigate business and safety risks

Collect and summarise the specific risks within working area and implement plans/system to mitigate these risks

Technology

Bring about change management & infrastructure in Technology & Data analytics

Data Analytics solutions to business – Machine Learning etc

Deploying software tools, processes and metrics

Assist in technology adoption and operational readiness

Working knowledge of data mining principles:

Predictive analytics, mapping, collecting data from multiple data systems on premises and cloud- based data sources

Working with and creating databases and dashboards using all relevant data to inform decisions

Qualifications

Recent Degree in Computer Science/Applied Mathematics/Statistics/Machine Learning or other Data Centric Disciplines

Relevant internships or up to 3 years of relevant industry work experience providing advanced analytics solutions

Experience

Extensive experience solving analytical problems using quantitative approaches

A high level of experience in programming and scripting 4 – 7 years of experience

Fluency with at least one scripting language such as SQL, Python, Perl, PowerShell

Familiarity with relational, SQL, NoSQL databases,

Familiarity with data integration tools SQL Server Integration Services, SAP Business Objects, SAS Data Management

Familiarity with data modelling tools such as SQL SSAS, Power Query

Expert knowledge of statistical analysis tools such as R, MATLAB, SAS, BI tools such as SAP, SSRS, QlikView, Tableau & Power BI, SSRS

Cloud computing – Azure Data Lake, Azure Data Factory, Azure Apps/ Functions, Azure Synapse Analytics, Azure Stream

Skills, Qualities and abilities reequired:

Good communication, conflict handling and interpersonal skills, good quality control skills

Computer skills (MS Office), Advantageous skills in Python and Power BI

Strong problem solving and analytical skills, Project Management skills

Excellent networking skills

Abreast of best practices and new technologies

Desired Skills:

SQL

Python

PowerShell

NoSQL

Perl

SAS Data Management

R

SAS

SAP

SSRS

QlikView

Tableau

Power BI

Azure Data Lake

Azure Data Factory

Azure Apps

Azure Sunapze Analytics

Azure Stream

