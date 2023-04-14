Senior SQL Developer

Our Client in the Life Insurance and Reinsurance Industry is urgently seeking a Senior SQL Developer with Power BI experience for a permanent or contract opportunity.

The successful candidate will eb expected to funtion at a Senior Level in this role and contribute to the strategy of the team and the company.

Desired Skills:

Power BI

Sql Server 2000

SSAS

SSRS

SSIS

Advanced Excel

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

With operations in South Africa for over 50 years in the Life Insurance and Reinsurance Industry

