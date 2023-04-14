Our Client in the Life Insurance and Reinsurance Industry is urgently seeking a Senior SQL Developer with Power BI experience for a permanent or contract opportunity.
The successful candidate will eb expected to funtion at a Senior Level in this role and contribute to the strategy of the team and the company.
Desired Skills:
- Power BI
- Sql Server 2000
- SSAS
- SSRS
- SSIS
- Advanced Excel
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
With operations in South Africa for over 50 years in the Life Insurance and Reinsurance Industry