Senior Test Analyst

We are recruiting for a Senior Test Analyst to join our dynamic team in a hybrid work environment located in Cape Town.

Qualification Required:

Grade 12

Preferred Qualifications:

IT Related Degree/ Diploma

Duties/ Responsibilities:

API and Web Service testing (Soap UI, Postman).

Integration Platform testing.

Black and White box testing (back-end testing).

Web Based on Application testing.

Mobile application testing.

Strong SQL.

Full STLC Testing experience.

Strong experience in ISTQB Standards and techniques.

Experience using DevOps – Azzure tool for testing.

Experience working with an Agile team, development methodology, and collaboration tools (e.g. Jira, Xray, Confluence).

Experience working with HP ALM (QC).

Ability to communicate well with internal stakeholders.

Work environment:

Hybrid working model

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position