Software Architect (Banking Applications) (CH877)

Our client, in the banking industry is looking for a Software Architect for their Banking Applications.
Purpose Statement
- Responsible for producing a comprehensive technical specification that offers a technical viable solution and address the business requirements
- Design test plans and provide guidelines to facilitate performance and stress testing
- Continuous business and industry research to guide the critical evaluation of architectural and design patterns & principles.
Experience
- At least 5 years’ relevant design and development experience in C# or VB.Net and SQL.
- At least 3 years experience in Cobal design and development
- Proven experience in :
- Min:
- Cobal, JCL, Unix
- Analysis, design and writing technical specifications
- .Net Framework
- Relational Database Design
- ASP.Net / Java script / HTML / CSS
- XML / Xpath
- Web Services / SOAP
- Windows Services
- WCF (Windows Communication Foundation)
- OO Development Methodologies
- MVC and MVVM Architecture
- SQL Server & Windows Server
- TCP/IP Fundamentals
- Windows, Active Domain and IIS security models
- Integration of different systems and platforms
- Cloud Architecture (AWS)
- Ideal:
- Interfacing with Java via Socket Programming
- JBoss
- Enterprise Architect (UML editor)
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational (Min(
- A relevant qualification in Information Technology (Ideal)
Knowledge
Min: Must have detailed knowledge of:
- System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)
- Systems analysis and design
- UML or equivalent modelling language
- Technical Test Plan Design
- IT systems development processes
- Application development
Ideal: Detailed knowledge of:
- Banking systems
- Agile development life cycle
- Best practices for Quality Assurance
- Object Orientated Development environment (i.e. Java, Spring Framework, JBoss)
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Negotiation skills
- Influencing Skills
- Analytical Skills
- Problem solving skills
- Attention to Detail
Conditions of Employment
- Clear criminal and credit record
General:
- Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful
- Our client is committed to diversity, applications to this position will strictly be considered in support of our employment equity goals.
- Please include your current salary and salary expectations.
Desired Skills:
- Application Development
- AWS
- Banking
- Java
- Product Development
- Software Architecture
- Systems Development Life Cycle (SDLC)