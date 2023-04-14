Software Architect (Banking Applications) (CH877)

Apr 14, 2023

Our client, in the banking industry is looking for a Software Architect for their Banking Applications.

Purpose Statement

  • Responsible for producing a comprehensive technical specification that offers a technical viable solution and address the business requirements
  • Design test plans and provide guidelines to facilitate performance and stress testing
  • Continuous business and industry research to guide the critical evaluation of architectural and design patterns & principles.

Experience

  • At least 5 years’ relevant design and development experience in C# or VB.Net and SQL.
  • At least 3 years experience in Cobal design and development
  • Proven experience in :
    • Min:
      • Cobal, JCL, Unix
      • Analysis, design and writing technical specifications
      • .Net Framework
      • Relational Database Design
      • ASP.Net / Java script / HTML / CSS
      • XML / Xpath
      • Web Services / SOAP
      • Windows Services
      • WCF (Windows Communication Foundation)
      • OO Development Methodologies
      • MVC and MVVM Architecture
      • SQL Server & Windows Server
      • TCP/IP Fundamentals
      • Windows, Active Domain and IIS security models
      • Integration of different systems and platforms
      • Cloud Architecture (AWS)
    • Ideal:
      • Interfacing with Java via Socket Programming
      • JBoss
      • Enterprise Architect (UML editor)

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational (Min(
  • A relevant qualification in Information Technology (Ideal)

Knowledge

Min: Must have detailed knowledge of:

  • System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)
  • Systems analysis and design
  • UML or equivalent modelling language
  • Technical Test Plan Design
  • IT systems development processes
  • Application development

Ideal: Detailed knowledge of:

  • Banking systems
  • Agile development life cycle
  • Best practices for Quality Assurance
  • Object Orientated Development environment (i.e. Java, Spring Framework, JBoss)

Skills

  • Communications Skills
  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
  • Negotiation skills
  • Influencing Skills
  • Analytical Skills
  • Problem solving skills
  • Attention to Detail

Conditions of Employment

  • Clear criminal and credit record

General:

  • Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful
  • Our client is committed to diversity, applications to this position will strictly be considered in support of our employment equity goals.
  • Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

Desired Skills:

  • Application Development
  • AWS
  • Banking
  • Java
  • Product Development
  • Software Architecture
  • Systems Development Life Cycle (SDLC)

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *