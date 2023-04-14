Software Architect (Banking Applications) (CH877) – Western Cape Stellenbosch

Our client, in the banking industry is looking for a Software Architect for their Banking Applications.

Purpose Statement

Responsible for producing a comprehensive technical specification that offers a technical viable solution and address the business requirements

Design test plans and provide guidelines to facilitate performance and stress testing

Continuous business and industry research to guide the critical evaluation of architectural and design patterns & principles.

Experience

At least 5 years’ relevant design and development experience in C# or VB.Net and SQL.

At least 3 years experience in Cobal design and development

Proven experience in : Min: Cobal, JCL, Unix Analysis, design and writing technical specifications .Net Framework Relational Database Design ASP.Net / Java script / HTML / CSS XML / Xpath Web Services / SOAP Windows Services WCF (Windows Communication Foundation) OO Development Methodologies MVC and MVVM Architecture SQL Server & Windows Server TCP/IP Fundamentals Windows, Active Domain and IIS security models Integration of different systems and platforms Cloud Architecture (AWS)



Ideal: Interfacing with Java via Socket Programming JBoss Enterprise Architect (UML editor)



Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational (Min(

A relevant qualification in Information Technology (Ideal)

Knowledge

Min: Must have detailed knowledge of:

System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)

Systems analysis and design

UML or equivalent modelling language

Technical Test Plan Design

IT systems development processes

Application development

Ideal: Detailed knowledge of:

Banking systems

Agile development life cycle

Best practices for Quality Assurance

Object Orientated Development environment (i.e. Java, Spring Framework, JBoss)

Skills

Communications Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Negotiation skills

Influencing Skills

Analytical Skills

Problem solving skills

Attention to Detail

Conditions of Employment

Clear criminal and credit record

General:

