Software Developer (Frontend) – Western Cape Cape Town

Key behavioural competencies:
• Excellent problem-solving and communication skills.
• Pro-active and collaborative team player.
• Committed to the delivery of high-quality work.
• Accountability and ownership of work delivered.
• Passion for self-development and learning.
To excel in our environment, you would require the following technical skills:
• Minimum of 3 years’ experience in a software development role.
• Relevant Tertiary Qualification
• Experience with RESTful APIs and integrating with back-end services.
• Angular development including knowledge of HTML, CSS, and JavaScript
• Database development using the relevant technologies.
• Knowledge of software development best practices (e.g., unit testing, continuous
integration, etc.).
• Exposure to cloud technology (AWS) is advantageous.
Desired Skills:
- APIs
- AWS
- CSS
- HTML
- Javascript
- RESTful Services
About The Employer:
The client incorporates personal loans and store credit operations through registered credit providers.