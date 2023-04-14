Software Developer (Frontend) – Western Cape Cape Town

Apr 14, 2023

Key behavioural competencies:
• Excellent problem-solving and communication skills.
• Pro-active and collaborative team player.
• Committed to the delivery of high-quality work.
• Accountability and ownership of work delivered.
• Passion for self-development and learning.

To excel in our environment, you would require the following technical skills:
• Minimum of 3 years’ experience in a software development role.
• Relevant Tertiary Qualification
• Experience with RESTful APIs and integrating with back-end services.
• Angular development including knowledge of HTML, CSS, and JavaScript
• Database development using the relevant technologies.
• Knowledge of software development best practices (e.g., unit testing, continuous
integration, etc.).
• Exposure to cloud technology (AWS) is advantageous.

Desired Skills:

  • APIs
  • AWS
  • CSS
  • HTML
  • Javascript
  • RESTful Services

About The Employer:

The client incorporates personal loans and store credit operations through registered credit providers.

