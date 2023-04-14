SPECIALIST SENIOR C# FULL STACK DEVELOPER with ANGULAR exp @ R1.1MIL TO R1.4MIL p/a (JHB SANDTON – HYBRID) at E -merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Sandown

NEW JOB IN at a modern digital Wealth & Investments hub playing on a global scale! They are looking for some highly specialised Full Stack C# Developer’s to join their Digital platform. You will play a key role in making investments accessible by finding new and creative ways through Greenfields tech.

There is so much fun to be had with this passionate bunch who love collaborating, knowledge sharing and challenging the status quo. Apply today.

What you need to land the job:

10+ years as a Developer working the Microsoft Stack – C# .NET

2+ years exp in a Senior/lead role

Knowledge of Investment banking will serve you well

On the Front-end, you are skilled in Angular 10+, ASP.NET MVC, HTML, CSS

On the Back-end Backend we are looking for C#, Node.js, .NET Core

Databases: MongoDB / Microsoft SQL 2016 /Oracle

Dev Tools: VS Code, Visual Studio 2017, Jenkins, Azure DevOps

Other: Redis, Google Analytics, Git, Selenium, Power Automate, UX experience

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree with knowledge in financial services/ investment banking.

Reference Number for this position is ND[Phone Number Removed]; which is a permanent position based remotely offering a salary of [URL Removed] to [URL Removed] p/a, salary negotiable on experience.

