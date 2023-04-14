Systems Analyst (.Net Development) – Centurion

Apr 14, 2023

Systems Analyst – Centurion

  • Examining/maintenance checks current systems

  • Incident/Request management

  • Talking to users (requirements gathering)

  • Liaising with other IT staff

  • Implementing new systems / undertaking system deployments

  • Travel is a key feature of the job as the majority of work is undertaken at clients’ premises.

  • Demonstrated success in being a team player on projects.

  • Experience in writing SQL

  • Good relationship management skills and able to work under pressure.

  • Innovative thinker.

  • Identify opportunities for improvement in business operations and processes.

  • Understands and supplies solutions to mitigate process or system-based gaps.

  • Plan and execute on tasks assigned

  • Support and train clients to use the system and any products.

  • Monitor the system and resolve issues

Key attributes:

  • Ability to work collaboratively and maintaining a positive team spirit

  • Energetic, self-starter with ability to independently follow-through on initiatives

  • Strong relationship building skills

  • Experience in delivering client-focused solutions based on customer needs

  • Professional disposition

  • Able to multitask and prioritize

  • Excited by technology and innovation

  • Understands and supplies solutions to mitigate process or system-based gaps.

  • Designs, creates, tests and documents new and amended software from supplied specifications.

  • Installs software, following plans and instructions and in accordance with agreed standards

Minimum Requirements:

  • A 3-year degree/diploma in Information Technology with an experience in a financial sector, B.Sc. Computer Science or Bcom Informatics preferable

  • A minimum of 2 years of experience in a Systems Analyst role or similar (Systems Support)

  • Minimum 2- 3 years’ experience with Microsoft technologies in development projects (C#, ASP.Net, MVC, SQL)

Desired Skills:

  • B.Sc. Computer Science or Bcom Informatics
  • C#
  • ASP.Net
  • MVC
  • SQL)
  • Min 2 yeas exp in Systems Analyst role

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *