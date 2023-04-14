UI Developer

Apr 14, 2023

We are looking for an experienced UI Developer, who has a solid understanding of Web Technologies such as Front-End frameworks like, and/or Angular Material, Ionic, React and Foundation.

In addition, you should have a fundamental understanding of UI Design and related design programs like Figma, Adobe XD etc. You would need to be able to adapt to new technologies quickly and be willing to keep your skills and industry knowledge current.

  • UI Principles experience.

  • Knowledge of HTML5, CSS3 jQuery (Will be working with one of the Frameworks such as Bootstrap, Angular Material, Angular JS, React, Ionic and others).

  • Responsive Web Design experience (Designing and developing for multiple platforms).

  • Excellent coding ability.

Qualification Required:

  • Matric Certificate

Preferred Qualification:

  • Formal qualification such as a B. Com or BSc is preferred

Design System Language Designer:

  • Do a UI inventory audit

  • Prioritise your UI elements

  • Document all instances

  • Establish Design guidelines: Navigation, rules, data entry, data visualisation, layout, Loading, stylesheets

  • Manage Design Resources and Assets

  • Basic coding (Style Sheets, CSS, html) Implementing the Design via code

Advantageous: Information Architecture Skills

  • Content inventory, grouping, and audits.

  • Taxonomy and labelling

  • Hierarchy and navigation

  • Excellent communication (written, oral) and interpersonal skills.

  • A Self-Starter capable of working under pressure.

  • Curious and engaged in Continuous Learning and Professional Development.

Permanent

Hybrid – Johannesburg

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

