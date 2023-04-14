UI Developer

We are looking for an experienced UI Developer, who has a solid understanding of Web Technologies such as Front-End frameworks like, and/or Angular Material, Ionic, React and Foundation.

In addition, you should have a fundamental understanding of UI Design and related design programs like Figma, Adobe XD etc. You would need to be able to adapt to new technologies quickly and be willing to keep your skills and industry knowledge current.

UI Principles experience.

Knowledge of HTML5, CSS3 jQuery (Will be working with one of the Frameworks such as Bootstrap, Angular Material, Angular JS, React, Ionic and others).

Responsive Web Design experience (Designing and developing for multiple platforms).

Excellent coding ability.

Qualification Required:

Matric Certificate

Preferred Qualification:

Formal qualification such as a B. Com or BSc is preferred

Design System Language Designer:

Do a UI inventory audit

Prioritise your UI elements

Document all instances

Establish Design guidelines: Navigation, rules, data entry, data visualisation, layout, Loading, stylesheets

Manage Design Resources and Assets

Basic coding (Style Sheets, CSS, html) Implementing the Design via code

Advantageous: Information Architecture Skills

Content inventory, grouping, and audits.

Taxonomy and labelling

Hierarchy and navigation

Excellent communication (written, oral) and interpersonal skills.

A Self-Starter capable of working under pressure.

Curious and engaged in Continuous Learning and Professional Development.

Permanent

Hybrid – Johannesburg

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position