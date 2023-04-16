Business Analyst

Apr 16, 2023

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Business Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis

IT / Finance

Responsibilities

  • Building relationships with all key stakeholders. This includes product owners, business stakeholders, development teams, trainers, and operational users
  • Evaluating business processes, anticipating requirements, and uncovering areas for improvement
  • Communicating with stakeholders and providing sufficient information to allow for informed business decisions
  • Conducting meetings and presentations to share ideas and findings
  • Gathering and identifying business requirements
  • Documenting and communicating the results of your efforts, simplifying the requirements so they are easily understood across the whole team
  • Performing business process modelling, understanding project objectives and being able to apply your understanding of how processes should work to recommend operational improvement initiatives
  • Ensuring solutions meet business needs and requirements
  • Prioritizing tasks based on business needs and requirements
  • Working with the development team to implement, test and deploy solutions to business problems (includes facilitating and co-ordinating User Acceptance testing)
  • Supporting business transition and helping to establish change (this includes the transfer of knowledge to users, trainers, and peers)
  • Participating in the continuous development, improvement and implementation of the analysis framework and competency
  • Doing business support and handling queries / errors regarding the production systems

Experience

  • At least 5 years’ experience as a business analyst in the financial services industry
  • Experience in the Investment industry advantageous
  • Relevant formal qualification in Business Analysis, e.g., Certification of Competency in Business Analysis (CCBA), Diploma in Business Analysis (DipBA), or Advanced Diploma in Business analysis (AdBA)
  • Degree in business / information technology will be advantageous
  • Understanding the System Development Life Cycle (SDLC) and exposure to various development methodologies (Kanban, Scrum, and other Agile methodologies)

Competencies

  • Exceptional analytical and conceptual thinking skills
  • The ability to influence stakeholders and work closely with them to determine acceptable solutions
  • Exceptional business writing skills
  • Understanding of UI design concepts
  • Excellent planning, organizational, and time management skills
  • Strong facilitation skills – the ability to communicate with various audiences, including end users, managers, and members of the IT / Systems team
  • Interpersonal skills, relationship building
  • Self-starter
  • Client Services Orientation
  • Multi-tasking skills and the ability to balance multiple priorities and keep up with project scope changes
  • Attention to detail
  • Concern for order and accuracy
  • Stress tolerance / Flexibility
  • Innovative thinking
  • Positive, enthusiastic attitude
  • Ability to work under pressure
  • Honesty, integrity, and respect
  • Results Driven
  • Teamwork
  • Ability to work independently
  • Resilience

Desired Skills:

  • SDLC
  • Kanban
  • Scrum
  • Agile

