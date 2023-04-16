My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Business Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis
IT / Finance
Responsibilities
- Building relationships with all key stakeholders. This includes product owners, business stakeholders, development teams, trainers, and operational users
- Evaluating business processes, anticipating requirements, and uncovering areas for improvement
- Communicating with stakeholders and providing sufficient information to allow for informed business decisions
- Conducting meetings and presentations to share ideas and findings
- Gathering and identifying business requirements
- Documenting and communicating the results of your efforts, simplifying the requirements so they are easily understood across the whole team
- Performing business process modelling, understanding project objectives and being able to apply your understanding of how processes should work to recommend operational improvement initiatives
- Ensuring solutions meet business needs and requirements
- Prioritizing tasks based on business needs and requirements
- Working with the development team to implement, test and deploy solutions to business problems (includes facilitating and co-ordinating User Acceptance testing)
- Supporting business transition and helping to establish change (this includes the transfer of knowledge to users, trainers, and peers)
- Participating in the continuous development, improvement and implementation of the analysis framework and competency
- Doing business support and handling queries / errors regarding the production systems
Experience
- At least 5 years’ experience as a business analyst in the financial services industry
- Experience in the Investment industry advantageous
- Relevant formal qualification in Business Analysis, e.g., Certification of Competency in Business Analysis (CCBA), Diploma in Business Analysis (DipBA), or Advanced Diploma in Business analysis (AdBA)
- Degree in business / information technology will be advantageous
- Understanding the System Development Life Cycle (SDLC) and exposure to various development methodologies (Kanban, Scrum, and other Agile methodologies)
Competencies
- Exceptional analytical and conceptual thinking skills
- The ability to influence stakeholders and work closely with them to determine acceptable solutions
- Exceptional business writing skills
- Understanding of UI design concepts
- Excellent planning, organizational, and time management skills
- Strong facilitation skills – the ability to communicate with various audiences, including end users, managers, and members of the IT / Systems team
- Interpersonal skills, relationship building
- Self-starter
- Client Services Orientation
- Multi-tasking skills and the ability to balance multiple priorities and keep up with project scope changes
- Attention to detail
- Concern for order and accuracy
- Stress tolerance / Flexibility
- Innovative thinking
- Positive, enthusiastic attitude
- Ability to work under pressure
- Honesty, integrity, and respect
- Results Driven
- Teamwork
- Ability to work independently
- Resilience
If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review
Desired Skills:
- SDLC
- Kanban
- Scrum
- Agile