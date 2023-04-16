Business Analyst

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Business Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis

IT / Finance

Responsibilities

Building relationships with all key stakeholders. This includes product owners, business stakeholders, development teams, trainers, and operational users

Evaluating business processes, anticipating requirements, and uncovering areas for improvement

Communicating with stakeholders and providing sufficient information to allow for informed business decisions

Conducting meetings and presentations to share ideas and findings

Gathering and identifying business requirements

Documenting and communicating the results of your efforts, simplifying the requirements so they are easily understood across the whole team

Performing business process modelling, understanding project objectives and being able to apply your understanding of how processes should work to recommend operational improvement initiatives

Ensuring solutions meet business needs and requirements

Prioritizing tasks based on business needs and requirements

Working with the development team to implement, test and deploy solutions to business problems (includes facilitating and co-ordinating User Acceptance testing)

Supporting business transition and helping to establish change (this includes the transfer of knowledge to users, trainers, and peers)

Participating in the continuous development, improvement and implementation of the analysis framework and competency

Doing business support and handling queries / errors regarding the production systems

Experience

At least 5 years’ experience as a business analyst in the financial services industry

Experience in the Investment industry advantageous

Relevant formal qualification in Business Analysis, e.g., Certification of Competency in Business Analysis (CCBA), Diploma in Business Analysis (DipBA), or Advanced Diploma in Business analysis (AdBA)

Degree in business / information technology will be advantageous

Understanding the System Development Life Cycle (SDLC) and exposure to various development methodologies (Kanban, Scrum, and other Agile methodologies)

Competencies

Exceptional analytical and conceptual thinking skills

The ability to influence stakeholders and work closely with them to determine acceptable solutions

Exceptional business writing skills

Understanding of UI design concepts

Excellent planning, organizational, and time management skills

Strong facilitation skills – the ability to communicate with various audiences, including end users, managers, and members of the IT / Systems team

Interpersonal skills, relationship building

Self-starter

Client Services Orientation

Multi-tasking skills and the ability to balance multiple priorities and keep up with project scope changes

Attention to detail

Concern for order and accuracy

Stress tolerance / Flexibility

Innovative thinking

Positive, enthusiastic attitude

Ability to work under pressure

Honesty, integrity, and respect

Results Driven

Teamwork

Ability to work independently

Resilience

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

Desired Skills:

SDLC

Kanban

Scrum

Agile

