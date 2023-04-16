Java Developer

Apr 16, 2023

An exciting position exists for a Java Developer who will be responsible for architecting, designing and developing solutions using Java, Spring, Hibernate and other open source technologies.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Minimum 5 years’ experience in java development
  • In-depth knowledge of Java and JavaEE
  • Excellent analytical and problem solving skills.
  • Ability to work independently and as part of a team.
  • Strong knowledge of software architecture principles.
  • Familiarity with at least one of the following databases: MySQL/Oracle/SQL or Server/PostgreSQL.
  • Experience developing web applications, with a good understanding of how the web works.
  • Experience with unit testing, knowledge of applying test-driven development
  • Understanding DevOps principals and how to apply them practically.
  • Experience in cloud services preferred – AWS, Azure.
  • Experience with containerisation (Docker/Kubernetes)
  • Experience working with agile methodologies.

Desired Skills:

  • Java Development
  • Java technology

