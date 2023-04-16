Java Developer

An exciting position exists for a Java Developer who will be responsible for architecting, designing and developing solutions using Java, Spring, Hibernate and other open source technologies.

Minimum Requirements:

Minimum 5 years’ experience in java development

In-depth knowledge of Java and JavaEE

Excellent analytical and problem solving skills.

Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Strong knowledge of software architecture principles.

Familiarity with at least one of the following databases: MySQL/Oracle/SQL or Server/PostgreSQL.

Experience developing web applications, with a good understanding of how the web works.

Experience with unit testing, knowledge of applying test-driven development

Understanding DevOps principals and how to apply them practically.

Experience in cloud services preferred – AWS, Azure.

Experience with containerisation (Docker/Kubernetes)

Experience working with agile methodologies.

Desired Skills:

Java Development

Java technology

Learn more/Apply for this position