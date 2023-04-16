Java Developer – Gauteng Rosebank

An exciting position exists for a Java Developer who will be responsible for architecting, designing and developing solutions using Java, Spring, Hibernate and other open source technologies.
Minimum Requirements:
- Minimum 5 years’ experience in java development
- In-depth knowledge of Java and JavaEE
- Excellent analytical and problem solving skills.
- Ability to work independently and as part of a team.
- Strong knowledge of software architecture principles.
- Familiarity with at least one of the following databases: MySQL/Oracle/SQL or Server/PostgreSQL.
- Experience developing web applications, with a good understanding of how the web works.
- Experience with unit testing, knowledge of applying test-driven development
- Understanding DevOps principals and how to apply them practically.
- Experience in cloud services preferred – AWS, Azure.
- Experience with containerisation (Docker/Kubernetes)
- Experience working with agile methodologies.
Desired Skills:
- Java Development
- Java technology