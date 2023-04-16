My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Mainframe Analyst Developer: COBOL join them on an independent contract basis
IT / Finance
Responsibilities
- Interpretation of business and system specifications received
- Technical analysis, development, performance optimization, unit testing, code reviews and technical documentation according to the Client’s development standards and best practices within the agreed timeframe
- Development and maintenance of DB2 stored procedures and COBOL programs using Rational developer and DataStudio
- Debugging of code
- Testing of own programs to ensure correctness
- Testing of interfaces to other systems where applicable
- Support to system testers
- Implementation of changes into the production environment, as part of the release management process
- Technical support to peers in terms of own technology expertise
- After hours support on batch runs according to a pre-arranged schedule
- Management of own time and delivery of tasks according to deadlines
Experience
- Relevant IT qualification
- At least 3 years Cobol experience in a mainframe environment
- At least 3 years’ experience programming within a DB2 database environment
- Extensive knowledge of mainframe-based development and execution tools
- Solid SQL experience
- DB2 Stored procedure experience
- Investment industry experience beneficial
Competencies
- Ability to be a strong contributor in a high performance team
- Analytical thinking
- Advanced problem-solving skills
- Multi-tasking abilities
- Independent work ethic
- Sound decision-making skills
- Pro-active approach to challenges
- Strong planning and organising skills
- Excellent time management skills
- Attention to detail with a high regard for accuracy
- Good communication skills, both written and verbal
- Team player
- Positive, enthusiastic attitude
- Ability to thrive under pressure
- Honesty, integrity and respect
If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review
Desired Skills:
- COBOL
- DB2
- SQL