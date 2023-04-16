Mainframe Analyst Developer: COBOL

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Mainframe Analyst Developer: COBOL join them on an independent contract basis

IT / Finance

Responsibilities

Interpretation of business and system specifications received

Technical analysis, development, performance optimization, unit testing, code reviews and technical documentation according to the Client’s development standards and best practices within the agreed timeframe

Development and maintenance of DB2 stored procedures and COBOL programs using Rational developer and DataStudio

Debugging of code

Testing of own programs to ensure correctness

Testing of interfaces to other systems where applicable

Support to system testers

Implementation of changes into the production environment, as part of the release management process

Technical support to peers in terms of own technology expertise

After hours support on batch runs according to a pre-arranged schedule

Management of own time and delivery of tasks according to deadlines

Experience

Relevant IT qualification

At least 3 years Cobol experience in a mainframe environment

At least 3 years’ experience programming within a DB2 database environment

Extensive knowledge of mainframe-based development and execution tools

Solid SQL experience

DB2 Stored procedure experience

Investment industry experience beneficial

Competencies

Ability to be a strong contributor in a high performance team

Analytical thinking

Advanced problem-solving skills

Multi-tasking abilities

Independent work ethic

Sound decision-making skills

Pro-active approach to challenges

Strong planning and organising skills

Excellent time management skills

Attention to detail with a high regard for accuracy

Good communication skills, both written and verbal

Team player

Positive, enthusiastic attitude

Ability to thrive under pressure

Honesty, integrity and respect

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

Desired Skills:

COBOL

DB2

SQL

