Mainframe Analyst Developer: COBOL

Apr 16, 2023

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Mainframe Analyst Developer: COBOL join them on an independent contract basis

IT / Finance

Responsibilities

  • Interpretation of business and system specifications received
  • Technical analysis, development, performance optimization, unit testing, code reviews and technical documentation according to the Client’s development standards and best practices within the agreed timeframe
  • Development and maintenance of DB2 stored procedures and COBOL programs using Rational developer and DataStudio
  • Debugging of code
  • Testing of own programs to ensure correctness
  • Testing of interfaces to other systems where applicable
  • Support to system testers
  • Implementation of changes into the production environment, as part of the release management process
  • Technical support to peers in terms of own technology expertise
  • After hours support on batch runs according to a pre-arranged schedule
  • Management of own time and delivery of tasks according to deadlines

Experience

  • Relevant IT qualification
  • At least 3 years Cobol experience in a mainframe environment
  • At least 3 years’ experience programming within a DB2 database environment
  • Extensive knowledge of mainframe-based development and execution tools
  • Solid SQL experience
  • DB2 Stored procedure experience
  • Investment industry experience beneficial

Competencies

  • Ability to be a strong contributor in a high performance team
  • Analytical thinking
  • Advanced problem-solving skills
  • Multi-tasking abilities
  • Independent work ethic
  • Sound decision-making skills
  • Pro-active approach to challenges
  • Strong planning and organising skills
  • Excellent time management skills
  • Attention to detail with a high regard for accuracy
  • Good communication skills, both written and verbal
  • Team player
  • Positive, enthusiastic attitude
  • Ability to thrive under pressure
  • Honesty, integrity and respect

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

Desired Skills:

  • COBOL
  • DB2
  • SQL

