Mainframe Test Analyst – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Mainframe Test Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis

IT / Finance

Responsibilities

Analyse system and business specification to provide inputs and estimates

Liaise with business and / or technical representatives to guarantee high quality outcomes

Determine the impact of integration test analysis

Define appropriate tests required

Gather and manage test data

Set up/adjust test plans for all types of testing (e.g., system / performance / regression / integration testing)

Prepare comprehensive documentation of test results according to standards

Perform defect logging and reporting

Post implementation production support (after care)

Identify and suggest areas for growth and improvement within the team

Experience

ISTQB Foundation Certificate and/or other relevant qualification / experience would be an advantage

5+ years related experience in Mainframe Software Testing / Quality Assurance

Solid understanding of Software testing techniques (black box and white box testing)

Strong knowledge and experience in DB2 SQL and JCL (highly desired)

Technical knowledge (COBOL, DB2) and solid experience in Mainframe Application testing would be to your advantage

Solid understanding of Agile methodologies (Scrum)

Active participation in team to improve the testing process / define the team’s test strategy

Understanding of common software failures and faults

Relevant experience in the financial services industry to your advantage

Automated testing experience would be an advantage

Competencies

Strong analytical thinking and problem-solving skills

Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal, and a passion for working in a highly collaborative environment

Innovative thinking

Attention to detail

Ability to perform well under pressure

Sound decision-making skills

Strong planning and organizing skills

Contributing to team success

Building relationships

Positive, enthusiastic attitude

Ability to stay focused while under pressure

Professional work standards

Takes ownership of tasks and drives tasks through to completion

Is accountable for own actions

Honesty, integrity and respect

Desired Skills:

Mainframe Testing

QA

DB2

SQL

Scrum

