Mainframe Test Analyst – Western Cape Bellville

Apr 16, 2023

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Mainframe Test Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis

IT / Finance

Responsibilities

  • Analyse system and business specification to provide inputs and estimates
  • Liaise with business and / or technical representatives to guarantee high quality outcomes
  • Determine the impact of integration test analysis
  • Define appropriate tests required
  • Gather and manage test data
  • Set up/adjust test plans for all types of testing (e.g., system / performance / regression / integration testing)
  • Prepare comprehensive documentation of test results according to standards
  • Perform defect logging and reporting
  • Post implementation production support (after care)
  • Identify and suggest areas for growth and improvement within the team

Experience

  • ISTQB Foundation Certificate and/or other relevant qualification / experience would be an advantage
  • 5+ years related experience in Mainframe Software Testing / Quality Assurance
  • Solid understanding of Software testing techniques (black box and white box testing)
  • Strong knowledge and experience in DB2 SQL and JCL (highly desired)
  • Technical knowledge (COBOL, DB2) and solid experience in Mainframe Application testing would be to your advantage
  • Solid understanding of Agile methodologies (Scrum)
  • Active participation in team to improve the testing process / define the team’s test strategy
  • Understanding of common software failures and faults
  • Relevant experience in the financial services industry to your advantage
  • Automated testing experience would be an advantage

Competencies

  • Strong analytical thinking and problem-solving skills
  • Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal, and a passion for working in a highly collaborative environment
  • Innovative thinking
  • Attention to detail
  • Ability to perform well under pressure
  • Sound decision-making skills
  • Strong planning and organizing skills
  • Contributing to team success
  • Building relationships
  • Positive, enthusiastic attitude
  • Ability to stay focused while under pressure
  • Professional work standards
  • Takes ownership of tasks and drives tasks through to completion
  • Is accountable for own actions
  • Honesty, integrity and respect

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

Desired Skills:

  • Mainframe Testing
  • QA
  • DB2
  • SQL
  • Scrum

