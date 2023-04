Systems Analyst – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Systems Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis

IT / Finance

Responsibilities

Performing detailed impact analysis including process, gap, and data analysis

Facilitation of work-sessions, database design and solution workshops to gather information, elicit and finalize functional requirements as well as transfer knowledge

Analyse how the business requirements will be met by introducing changes to the application/s or creating modern technology implementations

Examine existing systems to identify areas for improvement and integration. As part of the solution design, consider non-functional requirements that describe the characteristics of the system e.g., security, performance, maintainability, scalability, usability, and reliability of a product

Ensure system designs are aligned with business goals & requirements and ensuring that requirements are accurate and complete

Collaborate with developers and testers during sprints to ensure that system changes are implemented correctly, in an agile team within a scrum framework

Presenting solutions in the form of walk-throughs to analysts, project managers, architects, development teams, developers, and testers to ensure understanding and assist delivery teams with story estimations and prioritization

Produce fit-for-purpose specifications documenting the solution

Produce data models, activity, component flow, functional decomposition and data flow diagrams using Enterprise Architect / Visio / Confluence

Document and implement, and guidelines to ensure that best solutions and designs are implemented and consistent with group architecture principals

Ensure that all stakeholders are engaged and kept up to date

Post implementation support to business and IT

Assist with business support and handling queries / errors related to production systems

Experience

Relevant formal qualification / experience in systems analysis

B. Com, B.Sc. in Information Technology or Informatics would be preferable

+5 years Systems Analysis experience

3 – 5 Years’ experience in the Investment industry

Experience in design and support workflow solutions

Exposure to C#, XML, JSON, SOA

Experience in Metastorm Business process Management (BPM) experience

Experience analyzing operational needs to design, automate, publish, test, monitor and report on business workflows in Metastorm Designer

3 – 5 years Software development experience would be advantageous

Strong relational database expertise 3 – 5 years

Experience in SQL stored procedures essential

Demonstrated knowledge of object-oriented analysis and design

Strong data analysis skills

Strong Application Design expertise

Exposure to SCRUM essential and other Agile methodologies advantageous

Ability to work closely with all stakeholders to design and deliver solutions

Competencies

Client Focus

Cultivates innovation

Collaborates

Drives results

Being Resilient

Critical and Systems Thinking

Attention to detail

Communication Skills

Decision Making

Initiating Action

Positive, enthusiastic ‘can do’ attitude

Ability to work under pressure

Honesty, integrity, and respect

Ability to work independently

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

Desired Skills:

C#

XML

JSON

