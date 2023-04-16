Systems Analyst – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Systems Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis
IT / Finance
Responsibilities
- Performing detailed impact analysis including process, gap, and data analysis
- Facilitation of work-sessions, database design and solution workshops to gather information, elicit and finalize functional requirements as well as transfer knowledge
- Analyse how the business requirements will be met by introducing changes to the application/s or creating modern technology implementations
- Examine existing systems to identify areas for improvement and integration. As part of the solution design, consider non-functional requirements that describe the characteristics of the system e.g., security, performance, maintainability, scalability, usability, and reliability of a product
- Ensure system designs are aligned with business goals & requirements and ensuring that requirements are accurate and complete
- Collaborate with developers and testers during sprints to ensure that system changes are implemented correctly, in an agile team within a scrum framework
- Presenting solutions in the form of walk-throughs to analysts, project managers, architects, development teams, developers, and testers to ensure understanding and assist delivery teams with story estimations and prioritization
- Produce fit-for-purpose specifications documenting the solution
- Produce data models, activity, component flow, functional decomposition and data flow diagrams using Enterprise Architect / Visio / Confluence
- Document and implement, and guidelines to ensure that best solutions and designs are implemented and consistent with group architecture principals
- Ensure that all stakeholders are engaged and kept up to date
- Post implementation support to business and IT
- Assist with business support and handling queries / errors related to production systems
Experience
- Relevant formal qualification / experience in systems analysis
- B. Com, B.Sc. in Information Technology or Informatics would be preferable
- +5 years Systems Analysis experience
- 3 – 5 Years’ experience in the Investment industry
- Experience in design and support workflow solutions
- Exposure to C#, XML, JSON, SOA
- Experience in Metastorm Business process Management (BPM) experience
- Experience analyzing operational needs to design, automate, publish, test, monitor and report on business workflows in Metastorm Designer
- 3 – 5 years Software development experience would be advantageous
- Strong relational database expertise 3 – 5 years
- Experience in SQL stored procedures essential
- Demonstrated knowledge of object-oriented analysis and design
- Strong data analysis skills
- Strong Application Design expertise
- Exposure to SCRUM essential and other Agile methodologies advantageous
- Ability to work closely with all stakeholders to design and deliver solutions
Competencies
- Client Focus
- Cultivates innovation
- Collaborates
- Drives results
- Being Resilient
- Critical and Systems Thinking
- Attention to detail
- Communication Skills
- Decision Making
- Initiating Action
- Positive, enthusiastic ‘can do’ attitude
- Ability to work under pressure
- Honesty, integrity, and respect
- Ability to work independently
If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review
Desired Skills:
- C#
- XML
- JSON