Technical Test Analyst

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Technical Test Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis

IT / Finance

Experience

Analytical and logical thinking

Must be able to

Produce a test plan

Produce a test approach / strategy

Produce a daily and / or weekly testing report highlighting coverage and clearance, and defect statuses

Work independently and within a team

SQL knowledge

Experience with Xray or similar application / tool

Experience with Microsoft SQL Server or similar application / tool

Experience with Swagger or similar application / tool

Experience with SoapUI or similar application / tool

Experience with Postman or similar application / tool

Experience with Jira or similar application / tool

Must be able to:

Perform functional, integration and regression testing

Perform black and white box testing (back-end testing)

Perform SQL (execution and data validation)

Perform API (Swagger) and Web Service testing (Soap UI, Postman)

Perform web and mobile based testing

Understand and apply themselves against the following methodologies, Waterfall, Agile and DevOps (understand, not necessarily to have applied)

Ability to communicate well with internal stakeholders

Desired Skills:

SQL

API

Swagger

Postman

SoapUI

