My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Technical Test Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis
IT / Finance
Experience
- Analytical and logical thinking
- Must be able to
- Produce a test plan
- Produce a test approach / strategy
- Produce a daily and / or weekly testing report highlighting coverage and clearance, and defect statuses
-
Work independently and within a team
-
SQL knowledge
- Experience with Xray or similar application / tool
- Experience with Microsoft SQL Server or similar application / tool
- Experience with Swagger or similar application / tool
- Experience with SoapUI or similar application / tool
- Experience with Postman or similar application / tool
- Experience with Jira or similar application / tool
- Must be able to:
- Perform functional, integration and regression testing
- Perform black and white box testing (back-end testing)
- Perform SQL (execution and data validation)
- Perform API (Swagger) and Web Service testing (Soap UI, Postman)
- Perform web and mobile based testing
- Understand and apply themselves against the following methodologies, Waterfall, Agile and DevOps (understand, not necessarily to have applied)
- Ability to communicate well with internal stakeholders
If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- API
- Swagger
- Postman
- SoapUI