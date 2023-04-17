1771_ Java Full Stack Developer (Expert) – Gauteng Pretoria

Role Title : 1771 Java Full Stack Developer

Location: Gauteng

Contract Term: 1 May 2023 – 31 December 2025

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:



· Java Developer

· JAVA

· Apache Kafka

· Enterprise application integration (EAI)

· IBM MQ

· Third Level Support

· Incident Management (IM)

· Change Management (CM)

· Problem Management (PM)

· IT Operations Process Controls

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?

· Degree in Information Systems or equivalent experience

· Minimum of 10 years IT working experience

· Minimum 0f 6 years in a JAVA environment

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?

We work in a DevOps team. The task consists of, among other things.

Close coordination with developers and technical experts and operation.

Technical updates and version changes in the EAI and Kafka environment.

Following up on incident tickets to make long term improvement.

The team operates in an agile environment.

Self-driven person who works on their user stories.

